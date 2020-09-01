-- Recorded First Quarter Revenue of $25.4 Million --
-- Signed Three New Customers and Project Expansion Orders with Current Customers for $20 Million --
-- Backlog of $60 Million at Quarter-End --
TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, ended July 31, 2020.
Highlights Since April 30, 2020
“Fiscal 2021 is off to a strong start as a result of the accomplishments of the first quarter,” stated Nicholas Green, president and chief executive officer of Avid Bioservices. “During the quarter, the company achieved revenues of $25.4 million and net income of $4.7 million. And though revenue for the quarter was supplemented as a result of our completion of runs deferred from the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020, we are optimistic that future demand will support our growth trajectory. During the period, our business development team signed three new customers as well as project expansion orders with several existing customers. The visibility we currently have into the industry, as well as our customer projections point to continued growth in production demand throughout the year, and it is our priority to be well-positioned to support that demand.
“In recent weeks, the company also made progress with several important operational projects. As reported previously, the company experienced an equipment issue that interrupted several production runs during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020. I am pleased to report that the remediation activities conducted were validated during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 by completing multiple successful revenue-generating production campaigns using this equipment. Avid also recently initiated its planned annual preventative facility maintenance program. This effort is proceeding well, with work largely completed in the Franklin facility and work on our Myford facility well underway. Lastly, during the first quarter, we made further progress with our expansion plans. As we continue to see growth in customer demand, this anticipated expansion will be important to sustaining strong future growth. We continue to dedicate significant time and resources to design, review and pre-engineering activities and look forward to updating you on our plans in the near future.
“I was very pleased to officially join the company in late July, and my first month has only strengthened my belief that Avid is a state-of-the art business with significant opportunity for growth. This is especially true given our focus on biologics, which is one of the fastest growing sectors of the industry. As I return to the United States from my time abroad, I can’t help but feel that Avid is well positioned to benefit from some of the industry trends we have seen developing recently. Given the broad and deep talent of our employees, our quality facilities and systems, and the expertise and commitment to excellence that fuels our work here at Avid, I am confident that the company will continue to thrive. As I begin what I believe will be an exciting and successful time at Avid, I wish to thank my predecessor, Rick Hancock, for his contributions over the last year. Under Rick’s leadership, Avid has evolved into the growth organization it is today, and I thank him and the board for entrusting me with the future of the company.”
Financial Highlights and Guidance
More detailed financial information and analysis may be found in Avid Bioservices’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.
Recent Corporate Developments
Conference Call
Avid will host a conference call and webcast this afternoon, September 1, 2020, at 4:30 PM EDT (1:30 PM PDT).
To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5443 or (253) 237-1126 and request the Avid Bioservices conference call. To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.
About Avid Bioservices, Inc.
Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 27 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Avid Bioservices' intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk the company may experience delays in engaging new customers, the risk that the company may not be successful in executing customer projects, the risk that the company may experience technical difficulties in completing customer projects due to unanticipated equipment and/or manufacturing facility issues which could result in projects being terminated or delay delivery of products to customers, revenue recognition and receipt of payment or result in the loss of the customer, the risk that one or more existing customers terminates its contract prior to completion or reduces or delays its demand for development or manufacturing services, the risk that the company may need to raise additional capital to fund its contemplated expansion plans, and the risk that the commencement of such expansion plans may be delayed. Our business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and we disclaim any obligation, and do not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release except as may be required by law.
|AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information)
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|25,392
|$
|15,254
|Cost of revenues
|16,848
|14,168
|Gross profit
|8,544
|1,086
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,825
|4,459
|Operating income (loss)
|4,719
|(3,373
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|11
|209
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,730
|$
|(3,164
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|4,730
|$
|(3,164
|)
|Series E preferred stock accumulated dividends
|(1,442
|)
|(1,442
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|3,288
|$
|(4,606
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|56,523
|56,167
|Diluted
|56,892
|56,167
|AVID BIOSERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except par value)
|July 31,
2020
|April 30,
2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,211
|$
|36,262
|Accounts receivable
|14,311
|8,606
|Contract assets
|4,317
|3,300
|Inventory
|9,610
|10,883
|Prepaid expenses
|569
|712
|Total current assets
|57,018
|59,763
|Property and equipment, net
|28,134
|27,105
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|19,757
|20,100
|Restricted cash
|350
|350
|Other assets
|302
|302
|Total assets
|$
|105,561
|$
|107,620
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,724
|$
|5,926
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|3,405
|3,019
|Contract liabilities
|27,123
|29,120
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,268
|1,228
|Note payable
|—
|4,379
|Other current liabilities
|591
|808
|Total current liabilities
|38,111
|44,480
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|20,911
|21,244
|Total liabilities
|59,022
|65,724
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized;
|1,648 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2020 and April 30,
2020, respectively
|2
|2
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized;
|56,601 and 56,483 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2020 and
April 30, 2020, respectively
|56
|56
|Additional paid-in capital
|612,822
|612,909
|Accumulated deficit
|(566,341
|)
|(571,071
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|46,539
|41,896
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|105,561
|$
|107,620
Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402
