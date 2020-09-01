NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) on behalf of Poseida stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Poseida has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or around July 10, 2020, Poseida completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 14 million shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share.

Then, on August 18, 2020, Poseida disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had placed a clinical hold on Poseida’s Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the autologous CAR-T therapy P-PSMA-101 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The FDA placed the hold in order to investigate a patient’s death that occurred in late July.

On this news, Poseida’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 30.31%, to close at $9.06 per share on August 18, 2020.

