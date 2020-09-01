SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
For more information, please visit the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
