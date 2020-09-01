BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every child deserves a healthy breakfast. Every day.

That’s the stand taken by Albertsons Companies’ Nourishing Neighbors community relief fund, which throughout September will enable customers to donate money to help provide millions of healthy breakfasts for children in the communities they serve.

“Breakfast is an essential school supply for kids to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Albertsons Cos. Foundation President and Executive Director Christy Duncan Anderson. “In partnership with our generous customers, we’re proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve.”

In September, shoppers at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, ACME, and other Albertsons Cos. stores can donate at checkout to Nourishing Neighbors. Each store is partnering with a local charity that will use their local donations to fund healthy breakfasts for children in need in the community.

To help spread awareness of this important fundraiser, partner charities are being encouraged to use the hashtag #NourishingNeighbors on social media to engage the community on the progress of the campaign.

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation, which is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America. With 14 million children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the funds donated by customers in September will be dedicated to local efforts that ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.

Central to the work of Nourishing Neighbors are two core beliefs:

Children in America are suffering. Hunger is robbing them of their childhood.

For a child in America, possibilities should be limitless. We teach our children to aim high…to reach for the stars. The hopes for our future rest on our children’s shoulders; our continued prosperity becomes their responsibility.

Nearly $100 million raised for hunger relief in 2020 to date

Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 created unprecedented uncertainty and need throughout the country, Nourishing Neighbors has raised nearly $100 million for community hunger relief. Albertsons Cos. has provided a $53 million commitment to the fund, and the company’s generous customers have donated an additional $44 million at the register. All donations stay local to help fight hunger in the communities served by the company.

Albertsons Cos. has a long-standing commitment to hunger relief. In the last five years, the company has donated more than $2 billion in food to food banks and other hunger relief agencies, expanding their standing as one of the biggest retail supporters of hunger relief in the country. These donations were in addition to hundreds of tons of food contributed through local and regional food drives.

For more information about Albertsons Cos.’ commitment to hunger relief, please visit here.

About Albertsons Companies

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

