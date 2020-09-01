New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798853/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027. Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$15.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Industrial Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Alfa Laval AB

Camfil Farr Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Filtration Group Corporation

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Lenntech BV

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Filtration Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Filtration - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Water Treatment Industry - An Important Market for Filtration

INNOVATIONS

Innovations in Industrial Air Filtration

Innovations in Water Filtration

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Water Treatment

Advancements in Ultrafiltration Technology for Wastewater

Treatment in Pharmaceuticals Industry

Emerging Use of Digital Technologies to Minimize Emissions in

Transportation Sector

New Air Filtration Process to Filter Micron-Sized Particles



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Use of Enzymes to Improve Water Filtration

AFM Filter Media Technology for Water Treatment

Use of Filtration Textiles in Industrial Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Filtration Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Filtration Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Filtration Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Air (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Air (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Air (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Liquid (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Liquid (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Liquid (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Manufacturing (Industry) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Manufacturing (Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Manufacturing (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Power Generation (Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Power Generation (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Power Generation (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oil & Gas (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Oil & Gas (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Oil & Gas (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Industries (Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Industries (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Industries (Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Filtration Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Industrial Filtration Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Industrial Filtration Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Industrial Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Industrial Filtration Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Industrial Filtration Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Industrial Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Industrial Filtration Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Industrial Filtration Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Industrial Filtration Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Industrial Filtration Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Industrial Filtration: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial Filtration Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Filtration in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Industrial Filtration Market in US$ Million

by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 42: Industrial Filtration Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Industrial Filtration Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Industrial Filtration Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Industrial Filtration Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Industrial Filtration in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Industrial Filtration Market Review in China in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Filtration Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Industrial Filtration Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Filtration Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Industrial Filtration Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Industrial Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Filtration Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Industrial Filtration Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial Filtration Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Industrial Filtration Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Industrial Filtration Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Industrial Filtration Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Industrial Filtration Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Industrial Filtration Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Industrial Filtration Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Industrial Filtration Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Industrial Filtration Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Industrial Filtration Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Filtration Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Industrial Filtration Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Industrial Filtration in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Industrial Filtration Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Filtration:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial Filtration Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Filtration in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Industrial Filtration Market in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Industrial Filtration Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Industrial Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Industrial Filtration Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Industrial Filtration Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Industrial Filtration Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Industrial Filtration Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Industrial Filtration Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Industrial Filtration Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Industrial Filtration Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Industrial Filtration Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Industrial Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Filtration Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Industrial Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Industrial Filtration Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Filtration Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Industrial Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Industrial Filtration Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Industrial Filtration Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Industrial Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Industrial Filtration Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Industrial Filtration Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Industrial Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Industrial Filtration Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Industrial Filtration Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Industrial Filtration Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Industrial Filtration Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Industrial Filtration Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Industrial Filtration Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 126: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial

Filtration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Industrial Filtration Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Filtration in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Filtration Market in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Industrial Filtration Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Industrial Filtration Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Industrial Filtration Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Industrial Filtration Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Industrial Filtration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Industrial Filtration Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Industrial Filtration Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Industrial Filtration in

US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Industrial Filtration Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Industrial Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Industrial Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Industrial Filtration Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Industrial Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Industrial Filtration Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 146: Industrial Filtration Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Industrial Filtration Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Industrial Filtration Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Industrial Filtration Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Industrial Filtration Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Industrial Filtration Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Industrial Filtration Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Industrial Filtration Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Industrial Filtration Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Industrial Filtration Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Industrial Filtration Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Industrial Filtration Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Filtration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Industrial Filtration Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Industrial Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Filtration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Industrial Filtration Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Industrial Filtration Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Filtration Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 173: Industrial Filtration Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Industrial Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Industrial Filtration: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Industrial Filtration Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Filtration in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Industrial Filtration Market in US$ Million

by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 180: Industrial Filtration Market Share Shift in Iran by

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Industrial Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Industrial Filtration Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Industrial Filtration Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 185: Industrial Filtration Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Industrial Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Industrial Filtration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Industrial Filtration Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Industrial Filtration Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Filtration in

US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Industrial Filtration Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Industrial Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Industrial Filtration Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Industrial Filtration Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Industrial Filtration Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Industrial Filtration Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 198: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Industrial Filtration Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Industrial Filtration Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Industrial Filtration Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Industrial Filtration Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Industrial Filtration Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 204: Industrial Filtration Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Industrial Filtration Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Industrial Filtration Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Industrial Filtration Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Industrial Filtration Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Industrial Filtration Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

