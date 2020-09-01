Aeróleo, an integral part of the oil and gas industry in Brazil for more than 40 years, to be renamed Bristow, affirming the Company’s commitment in Brazil



Bristow has ended its 41.5 percent ownership interest in Líder Taxi Aéreo S.A. – Air Brasil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the largest offshore helicopter operator in the world, announced today it will rename its Aeróleo division in Brazil to Bristow and remain focused on its support of the oil and gas industry and other vertical lift solutions.

Bristow has been an integral part of the oil and gas industry in Brazil for more than 40 years, servicing the helicopter support needs of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, independent Brazilian exploration and production companies and multiple international oil and gas companies.

“Despite the challenging market conditions, we maintain our strong presence in Brazil. We offer customers a modern fleet of aircraft, to include the AW139, and our strong safety record is unmatched,” said Diego Medeiros, Country Manager for Brazil. “Being a part of the larger Bristow family has many advantages by bringing global expertise and aviation solutions from operating a fleet of 300 aircraft.”

“Brazil is an important part of our global footprint and future strategy,” said Samantha Willenbacher, Bristow’s Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. “As the largest global operator of AW139, AW189 and S-92 helicopters, we continue to serve our customers with exemplary vertical flight solutions and look forward to working with an expanded customer base to meet all of their rotary needs.”

With more than 300,000 flight hours recorded, Bristow in Brazil is recognized as a leader in providing dependable vertical flight solutions. Bristow currently operates a modern fleet of 12 AW139s in Brazil. In addition to offering vertical flight solutions for onshore and offshore exploration, development and production activities, Bristow provides MEDEVAC, charter flights and flight support for various seismic operations to support several international companies operating in the region.

Bristow has also ended its 41.5 percent minority, non-controlling ownership interest in Líder Taxi Aéreo S.A. – Air Brasil, effective August 31, 2020.

Bristow is the world’s leading provider of offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow’s strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

