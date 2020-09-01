New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Alcohol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798835/?utm_source=GNW

The imposition of travel bans, quarantines and lockdowns in several key economies are leading to slowdown in supply chain, creating uncertainty in the stock market, and affecting business confidence levels, besides causing panic among the world population The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted majority of economic activities across countries, and is anticipated to result in another phase of slowdown. In addition to adversely affecting the global economy, the outbreak is bound to have a major impact on Asian economies as a result of weak trade, domestic demand, production, tourism and supply chain disruptions. The pandemic is estimated to cost trillions of dollars to the global economy. Commodity-rich exporting countries are expected to experience a US$2

US$3 trillion fall in investments in the near term.In short, as global business activity contracts and the economy comes virtually to a standstill, manufacturing PMI indices are in sharp declines lower than the 2009 recession. Global GDP is expected to decline to 1.5%-2.0% as against the projected 3% growth before the pandemic. Lockdown across countries worldwide; suspension of the transportation; disruptions in supply chains have resulted in global PMI falling from 50.4 in January 2020 to 46.1 points in February-2020 to an unbelievable 39.4 points in March-2020. Essentially distilled ethanol, industrial alcohol finds use in a broad spectrum of applications ranging from biofuel and personal care to pharmaceuticals, all of which will witness the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic now and in the coming years. Although, there is now increased demand forethanol used in hand sanitizers, the increase is unlikely to reduce the short-term pain for the industry in the year 2020. Hand sanitizers and disinfectants become one of the most sought after products in hospitals, nursing homes, offices and homes to reduce the risk of infection from coronavirus. Similar to other viral respiratory infections such as flu, novel coronavirus is spread through virus-laden droplets transferred from an infected person or by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers contain between 60 percent and 95 percent of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol or n-propanol are known to be very effective in killing the virus. Hence hand based sanitizers with more than 60% ethanol and 70% isopropanol is recommended for hand hygiene, primarily in healthcare settings. Against the backdrop of escalating demand for hand sanitizers and other disinfectants to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus, consumption of ethanol used in sanitizers now exceeds millions of gallons. Demand is expected to remain significant as every country is looking for strategies to control the spread and prevent their health systems from being overwhelmed. Amid the ongoing public health crisis, companies are ramping up production of industrial alcohol used in making of hand sanitizers and commercial disinfectants. Companies ranging from alcohol distillers to producers of biofuels are shifting to temporary production of industrial ethanol to address the widening supply gap.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Birla Sugar; Cargill, Incorporated; Cristalco SAS; Flint Hills Resources, LLC; Grain Processing Corporation; Green Plains Inc.; Greenfield Global Inc.; HPCL Biofuels Limited; MGP Ingredients; Raizen S.A.; Merck KGaA; The Andersons Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Range of Applications for Industrial Alcohol Boosts

Market Prospects

Rising Importance of Alternative Fuels and Government Support

for Biofuels Augurs Well for the Industrial Alcohol Market

Ethanol Production Scenario

Global Fuel Ethanol Production (in Million Gallons) for 2019

Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019

Fuel Ethanol Production Capacity in the US (in Billion Gallons

Per Year) for the Period 2015-2019

European Ethanol Market by End-Use (in % of Production Volume)

for 2019

European Renewable Ethanol Production (Volume Share) by

Feedstock: 2019

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels

Market Prospects

Automotive Industry Dynamics Influence Demand Trends in Ethanol

Market

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010-2024

Growing Use of Industrial Alcohol in Personal Care Industry

World Beauty and Personal Care Products Market (in US$ Billion)

for Years for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025

Demand for Industrial Alcohol on the Rise from Pharmaceutical

Industry

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rising Demand for Hand Sanitizers

Boosts Prospects for Denatured Alcohol Market

Opportunity Indicator: Global Hand Sanitizer Market (In Billion

US$) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Chemical Industry Evolves as a Major End-Use Market for

Industrial Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol Market Benefits from Myriad Applications

Global Methanol Production Capacity in Million Metric Tons for

2018 and 2030

Global Methanol Production Capacity Breakdown (in %) by Region:

2019

Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Growing Applications in Diverse

Markets Fuels Prospects

Rising Demand for Disinfectants Augurs Well for Isopropyl

Alcohol Market: Global Antiseptic & Disinfectants Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Widespread Availability of Feedstock for Industrial Alcohol

Favors Market Growth

Global Ethanol Market by Feedstock (in %) for 2019



