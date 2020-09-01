New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Farming Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798829/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aeroponics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydroponic segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Indoor Farming Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Aquaponic Segment to Record 7.8% CAGR
In the global Aquaponic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 480-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798829/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Indoor Farming Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Indoor Farming Technology Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Indoor Farming Technology Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aeroponics (Growing System) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aeroponics (Growing System) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aeroponics (Growing System) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Soil-Based (Growing System) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Soil-Based (Growing System) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Soil-Based (Growing System) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hydroponic (Growing System) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hydroponic (Growing System) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hydroponic (Growing System) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aquaponic (Growing System) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Aquaponic (Growing System) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Aquaponic (Growing System) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hybrid (Growing System) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Hybrid (Growing System) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Hybrid (Growing System) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses (Facility Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses (Facility Type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses (Facility Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Indoor Vertical Farms (Facility Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Indoor Vertical Farms (Facility Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Indoor Vertical Farms (Facility Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Container Farms (Facility Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Container Farms (Facility Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Container Farms (Facility Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems (Facility
Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 29: Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems (Facility
Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems (Facility
Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Hardware (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Hardware (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Software & Services (Component) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Software & Services (Component) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Software & Services (Component) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 40: Herbs & Microgreens (Crop Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Herbs & Microgreens (Crop Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 42: Herbs & Microgreens (Crop Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Flowers & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Flowers & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 45: Flowers & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 46: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 48: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Indoor Farming Technology Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growing System:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States
by Growing System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 51: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 53: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States
by Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 54: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 59: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States
by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 60: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Growing System in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growing System for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 64: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Facility Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 67: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 70: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 72: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growing
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 85: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Growing System for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Growing System: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by Facility
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 93: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by Crop
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Indoor Farming Technology Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 97: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2020-2027
Table 101: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$
Million by Growing System: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$
Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 107: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$
Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 112: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by
Growing System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Growing System: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by
Facility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 120: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by Crop
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 124: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growing
System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System: 2012-2019
Table 126: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Facility
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 132: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 136: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Growing System for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Growing System: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by Facility
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 144: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 145: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by Crop
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Growing System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Growing
System for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Analysis by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Facility
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 160: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Growing System in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growing System for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 163: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Facility Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 166: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 169: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 172: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Growing System: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by
Growing System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by
Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by Crop
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 184: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System:
2020-2027
Table 185: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Growing System: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type:
2020-2027
Table 188: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 191: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 197: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by
Growing System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Growing System: 2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by
Facility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 207: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by
Crop Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Analysis by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 211: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Growing System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System: 2012-2019
Table 213: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 219: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 223: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Growing System in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 225: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growing System for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 226: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Facility Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 228: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 229: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 231: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 232: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market
Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 234: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 235: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Growing System for the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System: 2012-2019
Table 237: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Growing System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Facility Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2012-2019
Table 240: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Facility Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 242: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 243: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 246: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798829/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: