These presentations are still available until Dec. 31 for CE credit at ce.lifewest.edu. If you missed them during the WAVE, you can still log in to catch their important discussions.

These presentations are still available until Dec. 31 for CE credit at ce.lifewest.edu. If you missed them during the WAVE, you can still log in to catch their important discussions.

Hayward, CA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life West is celebrating after delivering its annual conference, the WAVE, in an online environment for the first time. This year’s first-ever virtual conference included a powerful speaker lineup and opportunities for alumni to reconnect with their alma mater.

“Life West couldn’t be more thrilled about the WAVE,” said Ron Oberstein, DC, president of the college. “After having to pivot quickly to an online format, our internal and external community came together to hit a home run!”

All of the sessions are now available on-demand at ce.lifewest.edu, providing an opportunity for chiropractors to earn up to 20 hours of CE for just $149.

Nine live sessions took place Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23, with three speakers taking the virtual stage each day. Life West faculty member Dan Murphy, DC headlined the first day of presentations with a look at spine pain and the chiropractic adjustment. His session focused on the latest research on chiropractic and overall wellness.

Saturday’s schedule was capped off by a presentation from Dr. Oberstein. The college’s leader discussed chiropractic heroes and the responsibilities of vitalistic chiropractors.

Sunday’s live speaker lineup included Claudia Anrig, DC, who spoke about what she sees in her family practice. Among other topics, she discussed family planning and working with patients to guide them through changes, in some cases a year before a baby is conceived.

Members of the Life West administration were thrilled with the event.

“With over 1,100 people in attendance, along with vendors and sponsors who see the bigger picture to support the profession and practitioner, I am so proud to witness how the virtual WAVE changed the playing field,” Dr. Oberstein said. “My greatest gratitude goes to all of our phenomenal speakers, MCs and supporters.”

In addition to the nine live offerings, the WAVE has an extensive lineup of on-demand presentations available, analyzing the science, philosophy, and art of chiropractic.

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976 when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information on Life West, visit https://lifewest.edu/.

Attachment

Kathy Miedema Life Chiropractic College West 5107804500 kmiedema@lifewest.edu