New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798827/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spiral Freezer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tunnel Freezer segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Box Freezer Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Box Freezer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Liquide SA

Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.

Cryogenic Systems Equipment

GEA Group AG

JBT Corporation

Linde AG

Marel

Messer Group GmbH

Octofrost Group

PATKOL Plc.

Scanico A/S

Starfrost







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798827/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

IQF: The Future of Food Preservation

Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits and

Vegetables

Increasing Demand for Herbs Spurring the Use of IQF Technology

Cryoline CW (CRYOWAVE) and OctoFrost? IQF - Advancements in IQF

Technology

Global Competitor Market Shares

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Spiral Freezer (Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Spiral Freezer (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Spiral Freezer (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tunnel Freezer (Equipment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Tunnel Freezer (Equipment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Tunnel Freezer (Equipment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Box Freezer (Equipment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Box Freezer (Equipment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Box Freezer (Equipment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Equipment (Equipment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pre-processing (Processing Stages) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Pre-processing (Processing Stages) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Pre-processing (Processing Stages) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Freezing (Processing Stages) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Freezing (Processing Stages) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Freezing (Processing Stages) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Packaging (Processing Stages) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Packaging (Processing Stages) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Packaging (Processing Stages) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Mechanical (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Mechanical (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Mechanical (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Cryogenic (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Cryogenic (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Cryogenic (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United

States by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United

States by Processing Stages: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million

in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review by Processing Stages in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processing Stages for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Individual Quick Freezing (IQF):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Individual Quick Freezing (IQF):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Processing Stages for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Analysis by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Individual

Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 56: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by

Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Processing Stages for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by

Processing Stages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 64: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 71: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2020-2027



Table 74: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Processing Stages: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in France by

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in France by

Processing Stages: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Analysis by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 86: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Processing Stages for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by

Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Processing Stages for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by

Processing Stages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 103: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 105: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Individual Quick Freezing

(IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Individual Quick Freezing

(IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Processing Stages for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Processing

Stages for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review by Processing Stages in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processing Stages for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Russia by

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Russia by

Processing Stages: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$

Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment:

2020-2027



Table 134: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing

Stages: 2020-2027



Table 137: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Processing Stages: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 143: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Processing Stages: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Processing Stages for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review by Processing Stages in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processing Stages for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 174: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Processing Stages for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2012-2019



Table 177: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 178: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 180: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Individual Quick

Freezing (IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Individual Quick

Freezing (IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Processing Stages for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Processing Stages for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment:

2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market by Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Processing Stages for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Market by Processing Stages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 200: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 201: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 203: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:

2020-2027



Table 206: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Processing Stages: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 210: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Brazil by

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Brazil by

Processing Stages: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Processing Stages for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 227: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing

(IQF) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing

(IQF) Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing

(IQF) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Processing Stages: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Processing Stages: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing

(IQF) Market Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 235: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798827/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001