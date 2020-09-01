NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OTEL to Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share.

If you are an OTEL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

If you are a PFNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBPH to F-star Therapeutics, Limited.

If you are a SBPH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share.

If you are a VAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com