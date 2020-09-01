New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydronic Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798802/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Hydronic Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.



Flow Controllers Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR



In the global Flow Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Armstrong Fluid Technology

Belimo Holding AG

Caleffi SpA

Danfoss A/S

Flamco B.V.

Giacomini SpA

Honeywell International, Inc.

IMI PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Oventrop GmbH & Co. KG

Reflex Winkelmann GmbH

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Spirotech

Xylem, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798802/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydronic Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hydronic Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hydronic Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hydronic Control Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Actuators (Equipment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Actuators (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Actuators (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Valves (Equipment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Valves (Equipment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Valves (Equipment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Flow Controllers (Equipment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Flow Controllers (Equipment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Flow Controllers (Equipment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Control Panels (Equipment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Control Panels (Equipment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Control Panels (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Equipment (Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Equipment (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (Sector) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Residential (Sector) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (Sector) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Commercial (Sector) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Commercial (Sector) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Commercial (Sector) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Industrial (Sector) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Industrial (Sector) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Industrial (Sector) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hydronic Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Hydronic Control Market in the United States by

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown

by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Hydronic Control Market in the United States by

Sector: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Hydronic Control Historic Market Review by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Hydronic Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Hydronic Control Historic Market Review by

Sector in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Hydronic Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Hydronic Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Hydronic Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Hydronic Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Hydronic Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Hydronic Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Hydronic Control Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Hydronic Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Hydronic Control Market by Sector: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hydronic Control Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Hydronic Control Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Hydronic Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Hydronic Control Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Hydronic Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020-2027



Table 59: Hydronic Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Sector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Hydronic Control Market in France by Equipment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Hydronic Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Hydronic Control Market in France by Sector:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Hydronic Control Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Hydronic Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Hydronic Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Hydronic Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Hydronic Control Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Hydronic Control Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Hydronic Control Market by Sector: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Hydronic Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Hydronic Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis

by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Hydronic Control: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Hydronic Control Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Hydronic Control Historic Market Review by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Hydronic Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Hydronic Control Historic Market Review by

Sector in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Hydronic Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Hydronic Control Market in Russia by Equipment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Hydronic Control Market in Russia by Sector:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Hydronic Control Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020-2027



Table 101: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Sector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Hydronic Control Market Share

Breakdown by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Hydronic Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Hydronic Control Market in Asia-Pacific by

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis

by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Hydronic Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Sector:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Hydronic Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown

by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Hydronic Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Hydronic Control Historic Market Review by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Hydronic Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Hydronic Control Historic Market Review by

Sector in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Hydronic Control Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Hydronic Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Hydronic Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 126: Hydronic Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Hydronic Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Hydronic Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 129: Hydronic Control Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydronic Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Market Share

Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydronic Control:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydronic Control Market Share

Analysis by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Hydronic Control Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Hydronic Control Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Hydronic Control Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Hydronic Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Hydronic Control Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Hydronic Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Hydronic Control Market by Sector:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 146: Hydronic Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown

by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020-2027



Table 149: Hydronic Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Sector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown

by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Hydronic Control Market in Brazil by Equipment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Hydronic Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Hydronic Control Market in Brazil by Sector:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Hydronic Control Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Hydronic Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Hydronic Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hydronic Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Latin America by

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Hydronic Control Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hydronic Control Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Latin America by

Sector: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Hydronic Control Market Share

Breakdown by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Hydronic Control Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Hydronic Control Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Hydronic Control Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Hydronic Control Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Hydronic Control Historic Market by

Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Hydronic Control Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Hydronic Control Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Hydronic Control Historic Market by

Sector in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Hydronic Control Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Hydronic Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Hydronic Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Hydronic Control: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sector for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Hydronic Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Hydronic Control Market Share Analysis by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027



Table 185: Hydronic Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Sector: 2020-2027



Table 188: Hydronic Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Sector: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Hydronic Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hydronic Control Market by Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Hydronic Control Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Hydronic Control Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hydronic Control Market by Sector:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Hydronic Control Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hydronic Control Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Hydronic Control Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Hydronic Control Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hydronic Control Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 201: Hydronic Control Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Equipment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hydronic Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Hydronic Control Market Share

Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Hydronic Control Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Sector for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hydronic Control Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Sector: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Hydronic Control Market Share

Breakdown by Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Hydronic Control Market in Africa by Equipment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Hydronic Control Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Sector: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Hydronic Control Market in Africa by Sector:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Hydronic Control Market Share Breakdown by

Sector: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798802/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001