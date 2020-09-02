New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798782/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stone Wool segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The HVAC Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Phenolic Foam Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
In the global Phenolic Foam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$403.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$655.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$975.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798782/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
High Growth in Construction Industry and Stringent Regulations
Drive Growth in the Market
Glass Wool Insulation: The Largest Market
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Advancements in Ducting Industry
HVAC Ductwork: Energy Efficient Innovations
GatorDuct® Advancing the Ductwork Industry
ULTIMATE? HVAC Fire Insulation by Isover
Doby?s Aeroseal Ductwork Sealing
Lasting Insulated HVAC Ducts from BIG
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems: Key to
Modern Building Environment
Types of HVAC Systems and its Functioning
HVAC: The Mechanism and Components
HVAC Insulation: Providing Sound, Fire and Thermal Protection
Insulating HVAC Duct
Insulation and Material for HVAC
Galvanized Steel
Aluminum
Polyurethane and Phenolic Panels
Fiberglass
Fabric Ducting
Flexible Ducting
The Mechanical Insulation Technology: Objectives and Goals
The Process of Duct Insulation
Global Competitor Market Shares
HVAC Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technologies Making Difference to the HVAC
Insulation Codes and Standards in the US
Duct Insulation Requirements in Commercial Buildings
The New Duct Insulation Standard, R-12
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: HVAC Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: HVAC Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: HVAC Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Glass Wool (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Glass Wool (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Glass Wool (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Stone Wool (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Stone Wool (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Stone Wool (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Phenolic Foam (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Phenolic Foam (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Phenolic Foam (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Elastomeric Foam (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Elastomeric Foam (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Elastomeric Foam (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Commercial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Commercial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Commercial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US HVAC Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: HVAC Insulation Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States HVAC Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: HVAC Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian HVAC Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: HVAC Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian HVAC Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: HVAC Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for HVAC Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: HVAC Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese HVAC Insulation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: HVAC Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese HVAC Insulation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: HVAC Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese HVAC Insulation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for HVAC Insulation in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: HVAC Insulation Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European HVAC Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European HVAC Insulation Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: HVAC Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European HVAC Insulation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: HVAC Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European HVAC Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: HVAC Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: HVAC Insulation Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French HVAC Insulation Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: HVAC Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French HVAC Insulation Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: HVAC Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German HVAC Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: HVAC Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German HVAC Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian HVAC Insulation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: HVAC Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian HVAC Insulation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for HVAC Insulation in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: HVAC Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for HVAC Insulation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: HVAC Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
HVAC Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom HVAC Insulation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: HVAC Insulation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish HVAC Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: HVAC Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish HVAC Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: HVAC Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: HVAC Insulation Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian HVAC Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: HVAC Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: HVAC Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe HVAC Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: HVAC Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: HVAC Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: HVAC Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: HVAC Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: HVAC Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian HVAC Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: HVAC Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian HVAC Insulation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian HVAC Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: HVAC Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian HVAC Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: HVAC Insulation Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: HVAC Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean HVAC Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: HVAC Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean HVAC Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for HVAC Insulation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: HVAC Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for HVAC Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVAC Insulation Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: HVAC Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American HVAC Insulation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: HVAC Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American HVAC Insulation Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American HVAC Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: HVAC Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American HVAC Insulation Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for HVAC Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: HVAC Insulation Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American HVAC Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: HVAC Insulation Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean HVAC Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: HVAC Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: HVAC Insulation Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian HVAC Insulation Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: HVAC Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian HVAC Insulation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: HVAC Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican HVAC Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: HVAC Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican HVAC Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America HVAC Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: HVAC Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America HVAC Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America HVAC Insulation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: HVAC Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: HVAC Insulation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East HVAC Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East HVAC Insulation Historic Marketby
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: HVAC Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East HVAC Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: HVAC Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East HVAC Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for HVAC Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: HVAC Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for HVAC
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian HVAC Insulation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: HVAC Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: HVAC Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli HVAC Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: HVAC Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli HVAC Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian HVAC Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: HVAC Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian HVAC Insulation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for HVAC Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: HVAC Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: HVAC Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates HVAC Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: HVAC Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates HVAC Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: HVAC Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East HVAC Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East HVAC Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: HVAC Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East HVAC Insulation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: HVAC Insulation Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African HVAC Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: HVAC Insulation Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African HVAC Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: HVAC Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: HVAC Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798782/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: