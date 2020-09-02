



September 2, 2020



Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming conferences:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

BofA Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. BST.

Stifel Immunology & Inflammation Summit. Panel on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Company’s website at www.argenx.com .

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx is translating immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States and Japan. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/ .

For further information, please contact:

Beth DelGiacco, Vice President, Investor Relations (US)

+1 518 424 4980

bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Joke Comijn, Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (EU)

+32 (0)477 77 29 44

+32 (0)9 310 34 19

jcomijn@argenx.com