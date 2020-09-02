AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) published presentation of financial results for the 6 months of 2020 (see attachment), which will be presented in the Company's investor conference webinar on the September 2 of 2020.



To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3440357996802297355 . You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on http://auga.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

