ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his 2012 book, “A Christians Guide to Tactics of Spiritual Warfare,” author Kevin Mills gave readers a glimpse of his life journey while offering his opinionated interpretation of spiritual warfare and Christianity. This year, he releases another Christian book that helps them reach ultimate enlightenment.

Written in first person, “Becoming a Born Again Christian” (published by Trafford Publishing) details the author’s personal journey of spiritual renewal. The book gives an insight on how to be freed from the curse of Adam and Eve, which is declared in the Bible as the fall of man. Here, the author explains how one can be free of spiritual bondage from a biblical and psychological perspective. With repentance, God baptizes people with the Holy Ghost. Once that event happens, they will experience God’s love that will soften their hardened heart, forgive their sins and heal them holistically.

“After Adam and Eve ate from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, I theorize that demons possessed them and they had children,” Mills states. “Subsequently modern-day humans are the descendants of Adam and Eve. That being the case, I theorize in this book that one way to be renewed, cleansed, and protected from demons is to be baptized by the Holy Spirit by becoming a born-again Christian.

“Becoming a Born Again Christian” aims to empower readers with a valuable knowledge that will help themselves. The book seeks to stop the cycle of misunderstanding of the curse of original sin by using God’s word to paint a vivid picture on how it is possible for anyone to have an epiphany and to be a self-exorcist who is able to dispel unclean spirits from his or her presence. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001059413.

“Becoming a Born Again Christian”

By Kevin Mills

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 30 pages | ISBN 9781490766447

E-Book | 30 pages | ISBN 9781490766430

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kevin Mills is a 38-year-old family man from Atlantic City, New Jersey. He plans to simply allow the Holy Spirit to guide him wherever his ministry is needed the most. He often preaches in the Episcopalian church where he has attended since childhood. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University on Jan. 1, 2019, with a bachelor’s in communications. Currently, he is seeking a Master of Arts in Christian ministry at Grand Canyon University. Mills likes to go to the movies, play video games and spend time with family. Growing up, he was a good athlete in football and track and field. He also enjoys posting religious-based material on social media. He is a tremendous chess player and in his idle time, he tries to beat the computer as much as possible on difficult levels.





