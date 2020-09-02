PHOENIX, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and mother, Karen Stanley, pens personal tell-all on her experience finding real love after surviving childhood abuse, eating disorders, divorce, bankruptcy and single parenthood. By creating step-by-step, actionable strategies, she was able to remove her limiting beliefs and prove if a person wants to manifest a relationship they always wanted, they must become the person they always wanted to be.

“I spent nearly eight years navigating the charming online dating world while raising two kids alone and running a business. I know what it’s like to keep attracting men who don’t love you and don’t want what you want,” Stanley shares. “I finally realized a relationship goal is no different than any other goal, and I was ready to put that hypothesis to the test . . . it worked.”

Along with personal anecdotes and well-timed humor, “Becoming Mrs. Stanley” (published by Balboa Press) shares a system of tried-and-tested tools and strategies for singles to let go of what’s holding them back, so they can attract a worthy partner who lasts a lifetime. From journaling to taking inventory of their home, readers will create daily change, chapter-by-chapter to achieve their goals.

“So many people give up trying to find a lasting, loving relationship and stay single, or they settle for the same type of relationships they had in the past. By practicing the strategies I created in ‘Becoming Mrs. Stanley,’ I was able to give myself permission to take care of this mama, not just my kids and my clients. I was able to cultivate love within and release the pain and trauma of the past. Then, I attracted the love of my life,” Stanley shares. “Now, I want to help others.”

For more details on Amazon’s #1 mate seeking, new release, “Becoming Mrs. Stanley,” please visit https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Mrs-Stanley-Single-Attracting/dp/1982226838

“Becoming Mrs. Stanley: The Single Mom's Guide to Attracting Mr. Right!”

By Karen Stanley

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 178 pages | ISBN 9781982226855

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 178 pages | ISBN 9781982226831

E-Book | 178 pages | ISBN 9781982226848

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mrs. Karen Stanley is an entrepreneur, professional mezzo-soprano and former single mom who has spent over two decades running her marketing business and performing around the country. Now, a published author, coach and speaker, she helps singles achieve their relationship goals by harnessing a belief within themselves that with the right system, attracting true love is possible.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com