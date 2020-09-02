INGENICO GROUP
Société Anonyme au capital de 63 713 047 euros
Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle
75015 Paris
RCS Paris : 317 218 758
Paris, le 2 septembre 2020
Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions prévues par l’article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l’article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
|
Date
|
Nombre d’actions
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
théoriques (1)
|
Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)
|
31 août 2020
|
63 713 047
|67 888 433
|66 603 574
__________________
Paris, 2nd September 2020
Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
(including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of voting rights (without shares held by the Company)
|
31 August 2020
|
63 713 047
|67 888 433
|66 603 574
Pièce jointe
INGENICO GROUP
Paris, FRANCE
INGENICO GROUP LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: