The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is poised to grow by $476.64 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the shift toward MI techniques and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, demand for cath labs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study identifies favorable reimbursement policies as another prime reason driving the drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market growth during the next few years. Also, the threat from conventional balloon catheters and drug eluting stenting procedure and increase in the number of clinical trials for DEBs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market covers the following areas:

Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market sizing

Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market forecast

Drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market industry analysis.

The robust vendor analysis featured in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, COOK MEDICAL LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.



