New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
Not surpassingly, all focus will be on data rates as 5G emerges to push mobile data traffic to an exponential high. This will push up the importance of electronic test and measurement equipment given their role in ensuring that all this data traffic gets to its destination efficiently and without delay. They do this by helping accelerate the design & reliability testing of new communication technologies/networks. To ensure applications function seamlessly on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, testing is critically important. Testing therefore ensures quality of service (QoS) and a positive experience for consumers. As technologies converge and upgrade, they become complex making it important for companies to have the right tools to simulate, test, characterize, and evaluate. Device miniaturization and growing complexity of electronic components such as ICs are creating the need for innovative T&M instruments with the flexibility and functionality to meet the testing requirements of next generation electronics. Network overload caused by exploding IP traffic and other extraneous factors such as bad configuration management;` rogue adapter broadcasts; outdated hardware such as witches, routers, servers and internet exchanges; and multicasting , is pushing up the importance of network performance testing to ensure network optimization at all times.
Other major factors influencing growth include demand for portability and the ensuing robust demand for wireless test equipment; increasing R&D investments dedicated to the development of new product functionalities and capabilities; strategic integration of testing as a vital part of the chip designing and fabrication process; emerging wireless standards, the need for wider bandwidth, and the ensuing demand for RF signal generators; need for RF spectrum analyzers in the communications industry against the backdrop of expanding use of electronic equipment that uses radio frequency signals. A key fact to note is the relative maturity of the market with product penetration in most of the end-use sectors averaging to over 90%. Yet another indicator of the market`s maturity is the increasing price-performance ratio of testing equipment. The market is now ripe for pricing pressures, and corporate survival hinges upon the ability to provide enhanced product functionalities at reduced costs. With the exception of new, innovative and state-of-the-art test equipment, manufacturers find it virtually impossible to maintain a high price structure. A direct fallout of the intensifying pricing pressures is the move towards consolidation in the market, as players reorient strategies and realign their businesses to better reflect the changing competitive dynamics, and remain viable and competitive in the maturing market. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by strong electronics manufacturing activity supported by spiraling demand for consumer, medical, automotive and industrial electronics; rapid advancements in data and wireless communication infrastructure; and gradual shifting of semiconductor and electronics R&D activities to Southeast Asia.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for
Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic
Products
Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next
Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M
Instruments Market
Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by Product (in %)
for 2019 and 2025
General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth
Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth
Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M
Instruments Market in Developing Countries
Global Economic Outlook Impacts Electronics T&M Instruments Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Competitive Landscape
A Fragmented Marketplace
What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?
Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization
Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity
Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a
Competitive Ploy
Focus on Key Growth Areas
Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover
Intensifies
Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts
Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument
Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer
Segment
Market Share Statistics
Global General Purpose Test & Measurement Market Revenues
Breakdown (in %) by Company: 2019
Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players
for 2019
Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Competitor: 2019
Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share Breakdown of
Revenues by Leading Players for 2019
Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) by
Company for 2019
Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown (in %) by
Leading Competitors: 2019
Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown by
Company: 2019
Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Company
for 2019
Global Multimeters Market: Sales Breakdown (in %) by Competitor
for 2019
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advantest Corporation (Japan)
Anritsu Corporation (Japan)
AstroNova, Inc. (USA)
B&K Precision Corporation (USA)
Fortive Corporation (USA)
Fluke Corporation (USA)
Tektronix, Inc. (USA)
GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Hioki E. E. Corporation (Japan)
Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
Pico Technology (UK)
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Spanawave Corporation (USA)
Stanford Research Systems, Inc. (USA)
Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. (USA)
Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited (UK)
VIAVI Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (USA)
Boonton Electronics (USA)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators
Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers
World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by
End-Use Segment for 2019
RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store
Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators
Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators
Innovative Signal Generators Available in the Market
Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix
Saelig?s RF Signal Generators
Keysight?s M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator
Signal Hound?s VSG25A Vector Signal Generator
RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators
Anritsu?s MG3690C Analog Signal Generator
Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction
Software Solutions for Signal Generators
Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine
Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions
High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth
DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications
Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading
Growth in Oscilloscopes Market
Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope
Technology
Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments
Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise
Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity
Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment
Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects
Global Multimeters Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by End-
Use Sector: 2019
Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries
Bolsters Market
Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns
Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications
Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2019
RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry
Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour
Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC
Testing
Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review
Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test
Instruments
VXI Instruments: Market Prospects
Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities
Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Revenue Share
Breakdown by Product Segment for 2019
PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight
PXI Express
Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2019
Network Analyzers Market: An Overview
Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting
Measurement Performance
Logic Analyzers Market
Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by End
-Use Sector for 2019
Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services
Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services
R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years
Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for
Manufacturing Applications
Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for
Test & Measurement Equipment
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View
High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag
of Purchase Options to Customers
Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital
Instruments
Digital RF Measurements: Ample Opportunities in Store
Interops Gaining Traction
Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market
Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test
Equipment among Device Manufacturers
Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment
Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to
Drive Demand for T&M
IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles
DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes
Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design
Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments
4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years
2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage
End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes
Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults
within Cells
Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers
Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction
Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach
Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud
Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M
Instruments
Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for
Testing Equipment
Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month for the Period
2017-2022
Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019
and 2022
Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %) for 2016,
2018 and 2020
Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to
Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period
4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile Connections by
Region for 2019 and 2025
Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well
for T&M Equipment Market
Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative
Wireless Testing Devices
Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry
Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2001 through 2018
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2019
Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry
mmWave
Modular Solutions
New Radio and Radars
5G
NewSpace
Handheld/Portable Testers
A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains
Cybersecurity
Weapon Systems
Missile Defense Systems
Satellites
Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of
Opportunities for T&M Instruments
Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial
Opportunity
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for
T&M Instruments Market
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global
Population for the Period 2018-2022
Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive
Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010-2024
Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive
Industry
Real-Time Measurements
Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market
Major Challenges
Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects
for New Products
Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting
Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment
Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging
Competition?
The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition
Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments
Multimeters
Logic Analyzers
Signal Generators
Radio Frequency Signal Generators
Microwave Signal Generators
Arbitrary Waveform Generators
Oscilloscopes
Types of Oscilloscopes
Digital Oscilloscopes
Types of Digital Oscilloscopes
Spectrum Analyzer
Network Analyzer
Extension-Based Instrumentation
Other T&M Instruments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Digital Oscilloscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Oscilloscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PC-based
Oscilloscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for PC-based Oscilloscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PC-based Oscilloscopes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Analyzers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Network Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Network Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Spectrum
Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Spectrum Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Spectrum Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Logic Analyzers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Logic Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Logic Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Multimeters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Multimeters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Multimeters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Radio Frequency
Signal Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Radio Frequency Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Radio Frequency Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Microwave Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Microwave Signal Generators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Microwave Signal
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Arbitrary
Waveform Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Arbitrary Waveform
Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Arbitrary Waveform
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Extension-based
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Extension-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Extension-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for Electronics Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Electronics & Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: World Historic Review for Industrial Electronics &
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Electronics &
Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Test and Measurement Instruments: A Mature Market
Communications Sector: A Major Revenue Generator
Rise in Mobile Data Traffic Drives Demand for High-Speed
Network Technologies
Market Analytics
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Digital Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network
Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters,
Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: USA Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing,
Industrial Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: USA Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use - Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Digital Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network
Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters,
Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing,
Industrial Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use - Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Digital Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network
Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters,
Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment - Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by Product Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital
Oscilloscopes, PC-based Oscilloscopes, Network Analyzers,
Spectrum Analyzers, Logic Analyzers, Multimeters, Radio
Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators,
Arbitrary Waveform Generators, Extension-based and Other
Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing,
Industrial Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for General Purpose Electronic
Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use - Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose
Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Aerospace & Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial
Electronics & Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
T&M Instruments Market in China: Poised for High Growth
Increasing Penetration of 4G Network Promises Growth for Test
Equipment Market
Mobile Network Technology Mix in China (in %) for 2019
RF Test Equipment: Healthy Growth Outlook
Chinese RF Test Equipment Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %)
by End-Use Segment for 2019
RF Spectrum Analyzer Market: Expanding Communications Sectors
Fuels Demand
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: