9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Apoptosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Instruments Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
In the global Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$603.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$794.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 252-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Apoptosis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Apoptosis Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Apoptosis Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Apoptosis Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Assay Kits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Assay Kits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Assay Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Reagents (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Reagents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Instruments (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Instruments (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Instruments (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Micro Plates (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Micro Plates (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Micro Plates (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 22: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Apoptosis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Apoptosis Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Apoptosis Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Apoptosis Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Apoptosis Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Apoptosis Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Apoptosis Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Apoptosis Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Apoptosis Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Apoptosis Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Apoptosis: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Apoptosis Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apoptosis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Apoptosis Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 42: Apoptosis Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Apoptosis Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Apoptosis Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Apoptosis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Apoptosis Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Apoptosis Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Apoptosis Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Apoptosis Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Apoptosis Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Apoptosis Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: Apoptosis Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Apoptosis Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Apoptosis Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Apoptosis Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Apoptosis Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Apoptosis Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Apoptosis Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Apoptosis Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Apoptosis Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Apoptosis Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Apoptosis Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Apoptosis Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Apoptosis Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Apoptosis Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Apoptosis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Apoptosis Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Apoptosis: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Apoptosis Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Apoptosis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Apoptosis Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Apoptosis Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 83: Apoptosis Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Apoptosis Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Apoptosis Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Apoptosis Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Apoptosis Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Apoptosis Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Apoptosis Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 114
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
