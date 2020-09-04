New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apoptosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818137/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Apoptosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Instruments Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$603.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$794.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 252-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abcam PLC

BD Biosciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Biotium, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Geno Technology Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novus Biologicals LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818137/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Apoptosis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Apoptosis Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Apoptosis Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Apoptosis Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Assay Kits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Assay Kits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Assay Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Reagents (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Reagents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Instruments (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Instruments (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Instruments (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Micro Plates (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Micro Plates (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Micro Plates (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 18: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Apoptosis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Apoptosis Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Apoptosis Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Apoptosis Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Apoptosis Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Apoptosis Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Apoptosis Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Apoptosis Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Apoptosis Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Apoptosis Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Apoptosis: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Apoptosis Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apoptosis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Apoptosis Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 42: Apoptosis Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Apoptosis Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Apoptosis Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Apoptosis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Apoptosis Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Apoptosis Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Apoptosis Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Apoptosis Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Apoptosis Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Apoptosis Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 53: Apoptosis Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Apoptosis Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Apoptosis Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Apoptosis Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Apoptosis Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Apoptosis Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Apoptosis Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Apoptosis Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Apoptosis Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Apoptosis Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Apoptosis Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Apoptosis Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Apoptosis Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Apoptosis Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Apoptosis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Apoptosis Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Apoptosis: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Apoptosis Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Apoptosis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Apoptosis Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Apoptosis Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 83: Apoptosis Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Apoptosis Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Apoptosis Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Apoptosis Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Apoptosis Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Apoptosis Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Apoptosis Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 114

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001