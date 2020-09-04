Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micronized PTFE Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for micronized PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% globally during the forecast period. Growing demand for the thermoplastics and increasing demand from inks & coatings industries are driving the market. On the flip side, the rapidly growing digital media industry coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.
Micronized PTFE market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the inks and coatings application. Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from Inks & Coatings Application
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for the Thermoplastics
4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Inks & Coatings Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Rapidly Growing Digital Media Industry
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.2 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Apar Industries Ltd
6.4.3 BYK-CHEMIE GMBH
6.4.4 Clariant
6.4.5 DEUREX AG
6.4.6 Fluorez Technology Inc
6.4.7 Micro Powders, Inc.
6.4.8 Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies Co., Ltd
6.4.9 Shamrock Technologies, Inc.,
6.4.10 Solvay
6.4.11 The Chemours Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
