Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the construction industry in Thailand is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% to reach THB 1,849.9 billion by 2024.
The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be THB 738.6 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 8.9% during review period.
Over the next 8 quarters, the publisher expects growth across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors in Thailand to remain impacted due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite near term challenges, medium to long term outlook remains positive. Over the short term, investment in the construction industry will be driven by government spending in the infrastructure sector.
Report Coverage
This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in Thailand, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Thailand.
KPIs covered include the following:
Thailand Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Thailand Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Thailand Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Thailand Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Thailand Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by
