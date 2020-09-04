New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Battery Powered Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818124/?utm_source=GNW

5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Portable Battery Powered Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 346-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acer, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BenQ Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

KDDI Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kyocera Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

NTT Docomo, Inc.

Orange SA

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC

Xiaomi (Mi Global)

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818124/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Portable Battery Powered Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Portable Battery Powered Products Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Portable Battery Powered Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Portable Battery Powered Products Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Portable Battery Powered Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Portable Battery Powered

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 30: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Portable Battery Powered Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Portable Battery

Powered Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Argentina

in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Portable Battery Powered

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Portable Battery Powered Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Israel in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Portable Battery Powered

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 250

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001