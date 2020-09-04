Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015-2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the construction industry in Japan is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4% to reach JPY 64,219.3 billion by 2024.
The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be JPY 21,353.1 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 2.1% during review period.
Japan has done well to control the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the publisher expects key construction sectors to record moderate growth, unlike other comparable markets which have witnessed negative growth. Though near-term challenges remain due to economic slowdown, the publisher expects recovery in key segments starting Q1 2021.
Report Coverage
This report provides a data and trend analyses on the construction industry in Japan, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Japan.
KPIs covered include the following:
Japan Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Japan Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Japan Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Japan Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Japan Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by
Cities Covered
Reason to Buy
