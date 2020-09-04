New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Ceramics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW

The rise of 5G wireless communications coupled with developments in electro ceramics is bringing out electronics as an emerging application area poised for rapid growth in the coming years. 5G infrastructure requires materials suitable for millimeter wave applications running at 20-80GHz frequencies. In this regard, electro ceramics feature temperature stability, relative ease of metallization and low dielectric loss tangents which endear them as attractive millimeter wave materials. In addition, growing research interest in lead-free piezoelectrics; rising commercial value of ultra-low sintering ceramics for low temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) applications; and rising popularity of cordierite ceramics, eucryptite ceramics, forsterite ceramics, will mite ceramics & celosia ceramics as potential low dielectric constant materials; are all factors supporting the use of ceramic components in telecom electronics.



Other major factors influencing growth include launch of high-temperature fiber-based ceramic composites; expanding IoT ecosystem and growing demand for ultrathin ceramic membranes in sensor technology; rising significance of bioceramic materials for tooth restoration in the dental industry; increased preference for miniature monolithic ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) in the manufacture of small, lightweight and multifunctional electronic components as those required in the production of electronic wearable`s; and numerous new applications of aerospace ceramics in aircraft design and manufacturing. Continuous technology advancements including the recent development of nitride ceramics, and novel ceramic nanocomposites are enabling ceramics to mimic physical properties of metals. With modern ceramic systems capable of withstanding metal like processing such as phase transformations, alloying, quenching and tempering, replacement of metals with ceramics is poised to grow stronger in the coming years. Extensive use of coated machinery components, strong future demand for advanced coatings, and breakthroughs in deposition processes are expected to magnetize commercial opportunities for ceramic coatings. Given the robust long-term opportunities, the advanced ceramics industry continues to garner focus on resources and investments on research and development, optimization of ceramic fabrication processes, installation of technologically superior processing and quality control equipment, and tailoring targeted marketing strategies. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by rapid industrialization and the ensuing expansion of the manufacturing sector, steady automobile production trends, and strong consumer spending in countries such as India and China.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Advanced Ceramics: A High performance Engineering Material

Outlook



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market

Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): The Fastest Growing Segment

Electrical & Electronics: A Major End-use market

Competition

Advanced Ceramics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %):2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Applied Ceramics, Inc. (USA)

Ceradyne, Inc. (USA)

CeramTec TopCo GmbH (Germany)

COI Ceramics, Inc. (USA)

CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Materion Corporation (USA)

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

NGK Insulators Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Ceramics Witness Increasing Role in Armor Manufacturing

5G to Favor Transition towards Technical Ceramics

Global Number of 5G Subscriptions (2020-2025) (in Millions)

Global Number of 5G Capex Spending (2018-2022) (in US$ Billion)

Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Momentum

Advanced Ceramic Materials to Enable Sustainable AI

Digitalization and Connected Economy Create Significant

Opportunities

Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities for Advanced

Ceramics: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic

Ceramics

Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities

Use of Ceramics in Rechargeable Storage

Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and

Processing

Improved Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Offers

Opportunities

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion

for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Renewable Energy Sector Furthers Demand for Advanced Ceramics

World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours)

by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Energy Storage: A Market with Huge Potential

SOFCs: An Growing Market

Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption on Rise in the Aerospace

Industry

Advanced Ceramics Emerge as Attractive Alternatives to Plastics

and Metals for Medical Applications

Global Medical Ceramics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Application

Rise in Popularity of Bioceramics in Medical Implants

Emergence of Novel Materials Lends Growth

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Advanced Ceramics: An Important Part of Dentistry Market

Advanced Ceramics Increase Share in Automobiles

Glbal Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 -

2024

e-Mobility Drives Consumption of Advanced Ceramics

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles

to Drive Momentum

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Economy and Growth Prospects

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Global PMI

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Advanced Ceramics

Classification by Segment

Product Segments

Important End-Use Markets and Key Application Areas of Advanced

Ceramics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Monolithic Ceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Matrix Composites

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Matrix Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Matrix Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bioceramics Witness Strong Growth

Market Overview

Key Statistical Findings

Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type

US Zirconate Ceramics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Demand by End-Use Application

US Advanced Ceramics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product

Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product

Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Advanced

Ceramics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and

Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Advanced

Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,

Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Advanced



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001