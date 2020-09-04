Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China - Quarterly Beverage Tracker First Quarter 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry performance and developments on a quarterly basis, covering:

Top line consumption volumes for Q1-2020 vs Q1-2019, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2019 provisional data and 2020 forecasts for all beverage categories.

Carbonates consumption data for Q1-2020 vs Q1-2019, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2019 provisional data and 2020 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor.

An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends.

Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2020.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. At a Glance



3. Market Environment



4. Category Summary, Outlook and New Products

Soft Drinks

Hot Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives

5. Quarterly Industry Updates

Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

6. Data Tables



7. Forecasting Methodology



