Key factors driving the transformation include the rise of the connected consumer as a result of the rapid penetration of smart phones and tablets; expanding internet user base as well as mobile internet user base; and the faster growth of broadband connectivity in both developed and developing countries. With several advantages such as higher viewer recall retention of digitally displayed messages, consumer-targeting capabilities and sophisticated measurement techniques stacked in its favor, digital advertising services are poised to witness healthy growth in the coming years. Future growth will be primarily driven by the growing proliferation of mobile devices as the preferred digital media platform, rapid adoption across various industry verticals, improving economic environment, expanding mobile subscriber base, and increasing distribution of films and music online. Continuous shift of users towards digital media and rapid evolution in consumer behavior towards value-based advertising where the target audience is appropriately compensated for their time and attention through loyalty points, free/subsidized content, and various user-friendly tools, are additionally providing impetus to market growth.



Overall increase in advertising budgets, generous allocation of budget to online ads, increased prices for direct response vehicles and branding ads, and an increase in the number of advertising agencies incorporating online media into their integrated campaigns are some of the major factors driving market expansion. Other important factors poised to benefit market prospects in the near term include surging popularity of social media networks that promote improved targeting; increasing trend towards mobile apps offering huge potential for cross-platform advertising; growing prominence of IoT and the resultant growth in connected devices; and robust demand for digital video advertising supported by effective delivery and streaming of ad content. Standing out as the most important driver of cross-platform and mobile advertising is the growing saturation of multi-screen content consumption as a result of rapid digitalization of an average household. An average household today is replete with electronic gadgets such as PCs, tablets, smart phones, gaming consoles & smart TVs. Switching between multiple devices is the new order of content consumption. Per day an average person spends over 195 minutes on a smart phone; 135 minutes on a computer and 85 minutes on a tablet. Shopping online is the 3rd largest activity performed on multiple screens, after browsing the internet and social networking. A single purchase task is completed sequentially across multiple screens. This cross-screen behavior makes cross device strategy essential for successful marketing. With cross platform advertising, advertisers have the advantage of reaching out to a larger number of target customers through various digital channels and devices. Cross-platform advertising includes varied solutions such as content delivery solutions, advertisement campaign solutions, mobile proximity solutions, integrated solutions, and analytics and reporting solutions. All of these solutions help to deliver different forms of advertising including search advertising, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Short Message Service (SMS), Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging advertising, display and rich media (video advertising), in-app advertising and audio, outbound dialer or voice SMS advertising.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview

How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel

Marketing?

Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning

and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the

Period 2018-2023

Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select

Countries for the Year 2019

Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad

Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019

Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude

Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant

Leap Forward

Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities

for Cross-Platform Advertising

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal

Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market

Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011

through 2018

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018

-2022

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile

Network Technologies

Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by Network Type

and Region for 2024

Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of Population

by Region for 2019 and 2024

Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users

(in Millions): 2019

Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising

Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by Region for the

Years 2019 and 2025

Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities:

Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group for 2019

Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening

Activity: 2019

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity

for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users

Compared to Total Population for 2019

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform

Advertising

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single

Platform Campaigns

Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies

Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform

Advertising

Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of

Creative Developed by Platform

Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated

for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019

Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform

Ad Campaigns

Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry

Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform

Advertising

Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Proliferation of Connected Devices Drives Potential for Cross

Platform Advertising

Advertising Budgets Allocated to Cross-Platform Video

Advertising by Agencies and Marketers in the US for the Period

2015-2018

Changing Media Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth

US Digital Media Market: Breakdown of Time Spent (in %) by

Platform for 2016 and 2019

Average Time Spent by Users Per Visit (in Minutes) by Platform

in the US for 2016 and 2019

Mobile Devices Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Cross

Platform Advertising

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

Digital Advertising Market in China: An Overview

Growing Utilization of Mobile Internet Drives Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

Number of Internet Users (in Million) in China for the Period

2010-2019

Penetration of Mobile Internet in China: Mobile Internet Users

as % of Total Internet Users for 2010-2018

EUROPE

Market Overview

Internet Penetration Rate in the EU: Internet Users as a % of

Total Population by Country for 2019

FRANCE

GERMANY

Market Overview

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Presents Strong Growth Potential

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Market Overview

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

