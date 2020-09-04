New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW
Key factors driving the transformation include the rise of the connected consumer as a result of the rapid penetration of smart phones and tablets; expanding internet user base as well as mobile internet user base; and the faster growth of broadband connectivity in both developed and developing countries. With several advantages such as higher viewer recall retention of digitally displayed messages, consumer-targeting capabilities and sophisticated measurement techniques stacked in its favor, digital advertising services are poised to witness healthy growth in the coming years. Future growth will be primarily driven by the growing proliferation of mobile devices as the preferred digital media platform, rapid adoption across various industry verticals, improving economic environment, expanding mobile subscriber base, and increasing distribution of films and music online. Continuous shift of users towards digital media and rapid evolution in consumer behavior towards value-based advertising where the target audience is appropriately compensated for their time and attention through loyalty points, free/subsidized content, and various user-friendly tools, are additionally providing impetus to market growth.
Overall increase in advertising budgets, generous allocation of budget to online ads, increased prices for direct response vehicles and branding ads, and an increase in the number of advertising agencies incorporating online media into their integrated campaigns are some of the major factors driving market expansion. Other important factors poised to benefit market prospects in the near term include surging popularity of social media networks that promote improved targeting; increasing trend towards mobile apps offering huge potential for cross-platform advertising; growing prominence of IoT and the resultant growth in connected devices; and robust demand for digital video advertising supported by effective delivery and streaming of ad content. Standing out as the most important driver of cross-platform and mobile advertising is the growing saturation of multi-screen content consumption as a result of rapid digitalization of an average household. An average household today is replete with electronic gadgets such as PCs, tablets, smart phones, gaming consoles & smart TVs. Switching between multiple devices is the new order of content consumption. Per day an average person spends over 195 minutes on a smart phone; 135 minutes on a computer and 85 minutes on a tablet. Shopping online is the 3rd largest activity performed on multiple screens, after browsing the internet and social networking. A single purchase task is completed sequentially across multiple screens. This cross-screen behavior makes cross device strategy essential for successful marketing. With cross platform advertising, advertisers have the advantage of reaching out to a larger number of target customers through various digital channels and devices. Cross-platform advertising includes varied solutions such as content delivery solutions, advertisement campaign solutions, mobile proximity solutions, integrated solutions, and analytics and reporting solutions. All of these solutions help to deliver different forms of advertising including search advertising, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Short Message Service (SMS), Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging advertising, display and rich media (video advertising), in-app advertising and audio, outbound dialer or voice SMS advertising.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel
Marketing?
Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning
and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the
Period 2018-2023
Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select
Countries for the Year 2019
Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad
Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019
Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude
Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant
Leap Forward
Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities
for Cross-Platform Advertising
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amobee, Inc. (USA)
Cadent LLC (USA)
Conversant LLC (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
InMobi (India)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
PubMatic, Inc. (USA)
RhythmOne, LLC (USA)
TiVo Corporation (USA)
Sizmek (USA)
Tapad, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal
Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market
Prospects
Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011
through 2018
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018
-2022
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile
Network Technologies
Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by Network Type
and Region for 2024
Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of Population
by Region for 2019 and 2024
Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users
(in Millions): 2019
Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising
Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by Region for the
Years 2019 and 2025
Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities:
Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group for 2019
Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-Screening
Activity: 2019
Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity
for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users
Compared to Total Population for 2019
Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform
Advertising
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single
Platform Campaigns
Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies
Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform
Advertising
Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of
Creative Developed by Platform
Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated
for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019
Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform
Ad Campaigns
Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry
Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform
Advertising
Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile
Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Search by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Search by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for SMS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for SMS by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Native Social by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Native Social by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Video by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Video by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Audio by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Audio by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Desktops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Desktops by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Tablets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Tablets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Televisions
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Televisions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Proliferation of Connected Devices Drives Potential for Cross
Platform Advertising
Advertising Budgets Allocated to Cross-Platform Video
Advertising by Agencies and Marketers in the US for the Period
2015-2018
Changing Media Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth
US Digital Media Market: Breakdown of Time Spent (in %) by
Platform for 2016 and 2019
Average Time Spent by Users Per Visit (in Minutes) by Platform
in the US for 2016 and 2019
Mobile Devices Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Cross
Platform Advertising
Market Analytics
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile
Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets
and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile
Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Digital Advertising Market in China: An Overview
Growing Utilization of Mobile Internet Drives Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Number of Internet Users (in Million) in China for the Period
2010-2019
Penetration of Mobile Internet in China: Mobile Internet Users
as % of Total Internet Users for 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Internet Penetration Rate in the EU: Internet Users as a % of
Total Population by Country for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile
Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets
and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile
Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions for
the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 61: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 64: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 65: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -
Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart
Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Presents Strong Growth Potential
Market Analytics
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -
Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart
Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 79: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -
Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 82: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 83: India Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 84: India 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: India Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: India 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 87: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 88: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -
Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -
Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and
Smart Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 95: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 96: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -
Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 100: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart
Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 101: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 102: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -
Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 105: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 106: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 107: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 108: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 109: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native
Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform
and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,
Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 112: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and
Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions
for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,
Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 114: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: