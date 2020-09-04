Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Processed Food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global frozen processed food market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global frozen processed food market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on frozen processed food market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on frozen processed food market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global frozen processed food market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global frozen processed food market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The changing lifestyles of the global population marked with busy schedules are pouring the consumption of frozen processed food across the world

Rising disposable incomes are also contributing to the growth

2) Restraints

Lack of refrigeration facilities in small retail stores and low penetration of large retail formats are the major challenges

3) Opportunities

The rapid development of retail stores and upsurge in the income level of the middle-class population

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the frozen processed food market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the frozen processed food market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global frozen processed food market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Frozen Processed Food Market Highlights

2.2. Frozen Processed Food Market Projection

2.3. Frozen Processed Food Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Frozen Processed Food Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Frozen Processed Food Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Frozen Processed Food Market



4. Frozen Processed Food Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Frozen Processed Food Market by Product Type

5.1. Frozen Bakery Products

5.2. Frozen Desserts

5.3. Frozen Meat Substitutes

5.4. Frozen Sea Food

5.5. Frozen Processed Poultry

5.6. Frozen Red Meat

5.7. Others



6. Global Frozen Processed Food Market by Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Frozen Processed Food Market

7.2. Companies Profiled

7.2.1. Nestle SA

7.2.2. ConAgra Foods Inc.

7.2.3. Tyson Foods Inc.

7.2.4. Unilever plc

7.2.5. BRF SA

7.2.6. General Mills

7.2.7. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

7.2.8. Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

