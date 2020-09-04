Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Potato Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global frozen potato market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global frozen potato market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on frozen potato market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on frozen potato market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global frozen potato market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global frozen potato market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Intensifying business of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in the emerging and developed nations

A rise in the disposable income of people in the developing countries and an increase in urbanization

2) Restraints

The high price of frozen potato products and the requirement for constant low temperature is projected to limit the market growth

3) Opportunities

The growth in demand for frozen potato and related food products in the emerging nations are anticipated to provide several opportunities

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the frozen potato market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the frozen potato market to analyse the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global frozen potato market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Frozen Potato Market Highlights

2.2. Frozen Potato Market Projection

2.3. Frozen Potato Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Frozen Potato Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Frozen Potato Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Frozen Potato Market



4. Frozen Potato Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Frozen Potato Market by Product

5.1. French Fries

5.2. Hash Brown

5.3. Shapes

5.4. Mashed

5.5. Sweet Potatoes/Yam

5.6. Battered/Cooked

5.7. Twice Baked

5.8. Topped/Stuffed

5.9. Others



6. Global Frozen Potato Market by End-user

6.1. Residential

6.2. Commercial



7. Global Frozen Potato Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Frozen Potato Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

8.2.2. Agristo N.V.

8.2.3. Bart's Potato Industry

8.2.4. Coperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Aviko N.V.)

8.2.5. Greenyard N.V. (Pinguin N.V.)

8.2.6. Farm Frites

8.2.7. Himalya International Ltd.

8.2.8. J.R. Simplot Company

8.2.9. McCain Foods

8.2.10. The Kraft Heinz Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x70oyv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900