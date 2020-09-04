4 SEPTEMBER 2020

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 paid on 4 September 2020, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.

PDMRDate acquiredNo. of shares acquiredPurchase price
per share (£)		Total current
shareholding
Alastair Macbeth Conn4 September 202014,786£0.535542,142

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website:  www.nvm.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM 

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)NameAlastair Macbeth Conn

2   Reason for the notification

a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification

3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameNorthern 2 VCT PLC
b)LEI213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687

4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each

 

 

 

 

GB0005356430
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of Ordinary Shares under the Company's dividend investment scheme
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)    £0.535
Volume(s)    14,786
d)Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume
- Price		Aggregate price     £0.535

 

Aggregate volume    14,786

 

Aggregate total    £7,910.51
e)Date of the transaction 4 September 2020
f)Place of the transactionXLON