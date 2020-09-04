Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Warehouse Robotics Market by Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, Others), by Software, by Function, by Payload Capacity, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Warehouse Robotics Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.
The Indian Warehouse Robotics Market is driven by the growing e-commerce & retail industry, food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others. Additionally, the warehouse robots help in performing different warehouse functions, improving productivity & operational efficiency, decrease the dependency on human force while reducing the operational costs. These benefits have led to the increased adoption of warehouse robots across various enterprises and manufacturing units, especially the SMEs. This in turn is positively impacting the market growth through 2025.
Furthermore, technological advancements such as integration of the industry 4.0 standards with warehouse robots coupled with new product launches by major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.
However, high cost of implementation and deployment of warehouse robots can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, lack of awareness pertaining to warehouse robots can further restrict the market growth. Besides, the use of warehouse robots reduces the dependency on human force thereby decreasing the employment opportunities thereby negatively impacting the market growth.
With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises, warehouses and manufacturing units are also compromised. India is also widely affected by the disease spread and at present the country is under a rigorous lockdown. As a result of this neither the warehouses & manufacturing units are open nor functional. This is expected to negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period.
The Indian Warehouse Robotics Market is segmented based on type, software, function, payload capacity, end-user industry, company, and region.
The major players operating in the warehouse robotics market are ABB India Ltd., Fanuc India Limited, KUKA India Private Limited, Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd (Robotics Division), Yamaha Robotics, Omron Automation Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Limited, Siemens India, Daifuku India Private Limited, B&R Industrial Automation Private Limited and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Warehouse Robotics Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights
6. India Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, Others)
6.2.2. By Software (Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System, Warehouse Execution System)
6.2.3. By Function (Pick and Place, Palletizing and Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging, Others)
6.2.4. By Payload Capacity (0.5 kg to 10 kg, 11 kg to 80 kg, 81 kg to 180 kg, 181 kg to 300 kg, 301 kg to 900 kg, More Than 900 kg)
6.2.5. By End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Automotive, E-Commerce, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Others)
6.2.6. By Region (North, East, South, West)
6.2.7. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map
7. North India Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Software
7.2.3. By Function
7.2.4. By Payload Capacity
7.2.5. By End User Industry
8. East India Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Software
8.2.3. By Function
8.2.4. By Payload Capacity
8.2.5. By End User Industry
9. South India Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Software
9.2.3. By Function
9.2.4. By Payload Capacity
9.2.5. By End User Industry
10. West India Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Software
10.2.3. By Function
10.2.4. By Payload Capacity
10.2.5. By End User Industry
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers/Opportunities
11.2. Challenges/Restraints
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. ABB India Ltd.
15.1.2. Fanuc India Limited
15.1.3. KUKA India Private Limited
15.1.4. Yaskawa India Pvt. Ltd. (Robotics Division)
15.1.5. Yamaha Robotics
15.1.6. Omron Automation Pvt. Ltd.
15.1.7. Honeywell Automation India Limited
15.1.8. Siemens India
15.1.9. Daifuku India Private Limited
15.1.10. B&R Industrial Automation Private Limited
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk2hgf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
