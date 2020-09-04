New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial valves are ubiquitous and indispensable and play a key role in ensuring smooth industrial production which is worth over a trillion dollars worldwide. Valves are electro-mechanical devices that regulate liquid or gas flow through pipes, tubes and equipment containers/chambers. All processing plants, refineries, petrochemical plants, chemical plants and power generation facilities, have tens and even hundreds of control valves to manage media flow and eliminate hazardous fluctuations in pressures. A malfunctioning valve can result in explosive blow-out of toxic flammable gases triggering fire accidents; breakdown of industrial machinery due to either uncontrolled flow of media or blocked flow; and dangerous co-mingling of gases in dual gas production scenarios. Most commonly utilized valves include aerosol valves; air logic valves; balancing valves; ball valves; blind valves; butterfly valves; cartridge valves; casing valves; check valves; Christmas tree valves; cock valves etc. Stringent emission control regulations are driving replacement demand as companies seek to prevent the financial burden caused by leaks and fugitive emissions through valves. The risk remains especially high in the oil and gas end-use sector, where valve repairs and valve failure can cost companies thousands of dollars in losses each day. Ongoing valve maintenance in the recovering oil and gas sector is therefore poised to push up replacement demand in the market.



The market also stands to benefit from growing R&D and innovations in valve control mechanisms; development of reliable and durable valves; and development of new valve designs that enhances integrity and overthrows drawbacks associated with traditional standard valve designs. Other interesting trends in the market include growing value of custom valve designs tailored to meet the unique requirements of specific end-use applications; growing research and development activity around innovative changes in fundamental valve designs to overcome known drawbacks of traditional valves in process industries; capacity expansions in petroleum refining plants; reviving interest in nuclear power and the ensuingdemand for high performance nuclear valves; increased focus on plant automation and the ensuing demand for quarter-turn valves. Product development efforts are focused squarely on eliminating dead band which is associated with process variability and caused by flaws in control valve assemblies. Butterfly Valves represent a major market segment. These valves have a circular plate or disc attached to a transverse spindle. The disc blocks flow of media when valve is closed. This unique design enables the valve to effectively control media flow during incremental valve opening. Butterfly valves feature a compact design and are lightweight. Gas and water are the main applications of butterfly valves. They are considered ideal especially in such applications where isolating or interrupting media flow is essential. The valves are also considered highly suitable for pipes with larger diameters and for cryogenics, vacuum services and slurries. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by rapid industrialization and a parallel increase in industrial and manufacturing activity; growing investments in plant and production equipment upgrade and replacements; and healthy CAPEX spends on automation and the resulting demand for smart valves.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Industrial Valves

Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics

Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries

Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve

Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment

Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category

Sustained Demand for Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction

Slowing Demand for Gate Valves

Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains

Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category

Safety Valves: Niche Segment

Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion

World Industrial Valves Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Industrial Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %

CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for

Industrial Valves Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019

Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AVK Holding A/S (Denmark)

Anvil International (USA)

Baker Hughes Company (USA)

Cameron (USA)

Crane Co. (USA)

Barksdale, Inc. (USA)

CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)

Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Flowserve Corp. (USA)

Ham-Let Group (Israel)

IMI Critical Engineering (UK)

ITT Engineered Valves (USA)

KITZ Corp. (Japan)

KSB AG (Germany)

SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)

The Weir Group PLC (UK)

Velan, Inc. (Canada)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs

Up Demand for Industrial Valves

Industrial Production in Select Countries (In US$ Billion) As

of January 2020

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market

Expansion

Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector

Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust

Opportunities

Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned

Projects Worldwide (in %): 2019

Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic

Region

Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth

Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,

and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and

2019

Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use

Sector

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for

the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years

2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for Canada,

China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and Others

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors

Worldwide by Country: 2018

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives

Need for Valves

Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

for Valves

Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron &

Steel Industry

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment

Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh

Wave of Growth

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 through 2025

Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/

Region for the Year 2019

Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves

Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth

Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities

Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant

Thermostatic Valves Make Gains

Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion

Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product

Design & Efficiency

Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology

Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions

A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types

Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves

Market: An Overview

List of Specifications Considered for International Standards

Accreditation

Issues & Challenges

Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of

Certifications

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

High Fabrication Costs

Volatile Oil Prices



