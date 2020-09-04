New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW
Industrial valves are ubiquitous and indispensable and play a key role in ensuring smooth industrial production which is worth over a trillion dollars worldwide. Valves are electro-mechanical devices that regulate liquid or gas flow through pipes, tubes and equipment containers/chambers. All processing plants, refineries, petrochemical plants, chemical plants and power generation facilities, have tens and even hundreds of control valves to manage media flow and eliminate hazardous fluctuations in pressures. A malfunctioning valve can result in explosive blow-out of toxic flammable gases triggering fire accidents; breakdown of industrial machinery due to either uncontrolled flow of media or blocked flow; and dangerous co-mingling of gases in dual gas production scenarios. Most commonly utilized valves include aerosol valves; air logic valves; balancing valves; ball valves; blind valves; butterfly valves; cartridge valves; casing valves; check valves; Christmas tree valves; cock valves etc. Stringent emission control regulations are driving replacement demand as companies seek to prevent the financial burden caused by leaks and fugitive emissions through valves. The risk remains especially high in the oil and gas end-use sector, where valve repairs and valve failure can cost companies thousands of dollars in losses each day. Ongoing valve maintenance in the recovering oil and gas sector is therefore poised to push up replacement demand in the market.
The market also stands to benefit from growing R&D and innovations in valve control mechanisms; development of reliable and durable valves; and development of new valve designs that enhances integrity and overthrows drawbacks associated with traditional standard valve designs. Other interesting trends in the market include growing value of custom valve designs tailored to meet the unique requirements of specific end-use applications; growing research and development activity around innovative changes in fundamental valve designs to overcome known drawbacks of traditional valves in process industries; capacity expansions in petroleum refining plants; reviving interest in nuclear power and the ensuingdemand for high performance nuclear valves; increased focus on plant automation and the ensuing demand for quarter-turn valves. Product development efforts are focused squarely on eliminating dead band which is associated with process variability and caused by flaws in control valve assemblies. Butterfly Valves represent a major market segment. These valves have a circular plate or disc attached to a transverse spindle. The disc blocks flow of media when valve is closed. This unique design enables the valve to effectively control media flow during incremental valve opening. Butterfly valves feature a compact design and are lightweight. Gas and water are the main applications of butterfly valves. They are considered ideal especially in such applications where isolating or interrupting media flow is essential. The valves are also considered highly suitable for pipes with larger diameters and for cryogenics, vacuum services and slurries. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by rapid industrialization and a parallel increase in industrial and manufacturing activity; growing investments in plant and production equipment upgrade and replacements; and healthy CAPEX spends on automation and the resulting demand for smart valves.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Industrial Valves
Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics
Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries
Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve
Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment
Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category
Sustained Demand for Check Valves
Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction
Slowing Demand for Gate Valves
Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains
Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category
Safety Valves: Niche Segment
Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion
World Industrial Valves Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Industrial Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %
CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for
Industrial Valves Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time
Consolidation Gathers Steam
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019
Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AVK Holding A/S (Denmark)
Anvil International (USA)
Baker Hughes Company (USA)
Cameron (USA)
Crane Co. (USA)
Barksdale, Inc. (USA)
CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)
Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Flowserve Corp. (USA)
Ham-Let Group (Israel)
IMI Critical Engineering (UK)
ITT Engineered Valves (USA)
KITZ Corp. (Japan)
KSB AG (Germany)
SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)
The Weir Group PLC (UK)
Velan, Inc. (Canada)
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs
Up Demand for Industrial Valves
Industrial Production in Select Countries (In US$ Billion) As
of January 2020
Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market
Expansion
Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector
Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust
Opportunities
Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned
Projects Worldwide (in %): 2019
Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic
Region
Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth
Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,
and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and
2019
Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use
Sector
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for
the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years
2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand
Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for Canada,
China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and Others
Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors
Worldwide by Country: 2018
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives
Need for Valves
Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market
Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends
for Valves
Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron &
Steel Industry
Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment
Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments
Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh
Wave of Growth
World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 through 2025
Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/
Region for the Year 2019
Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves
Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth
Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities
Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant
Thermostatic Valves Make Gains
Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion
Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum
Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product
Design & Efficiency
Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology
Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions
A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types
Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves
Market: An Overview
List of Specifications Considered for International Standards
Accreditation
Issues & Challenges
Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of
Certifications
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
High Fabrication Costs
Volatile Oil Prices
Formats available: