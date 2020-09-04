Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biometric Systems Market by Technology, Functionality, Component, Authentication, End Users, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biometric system market is expected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2025 growing at CAGR of 18%. Growth of the market is attributed to rising security concerns, increasing government initiatives to adopt biometrics, increasing use of biometrics in smartphones to access other important applications, increased convenience and secure identity management. The market is hampered due to data security concerns and high deployment costs. Technological developments such as cloud-based service and Artificial Intelligence will create growth opportunities in the market.



Segments Covered

Fingerprint recognition systems have a maximum share in the Global Biometric System Market by Technology. The fingerprint recognition systems are easy to install and are low cost. Growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand from banking & finance and travel & immigration. Face recognition and voice recognition systems are expected to grow at a significant rate due to user preference. By authentication, multi factor authentication will have the largest market share and is expected to grow at a significant rate.

The United States is anticipated to have a large market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Countries like India are also expected to grow at a higher rate due to technology penetration, rapid digitization, and increasing adoption of the biometric system. The Global Biometric System Market is segmented based on Technology, Functionality, Component, Authentication, and End User.

IGR Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, and new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance



Why Read this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biometric System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants and a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:





1. Report Description

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Analysis

6. Biometric System Market, By Technology

7. Biometric System Market, By Functionality

8. Biometric System Market, By Component

9. Biometric System Market, By Authentication

10. Biometric System Market, By End Users

11. Biometric System Market, By Geography

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.3.4 Investment & Funding

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

13.2 BIO-Key International, Inc.

13.3 Cognitec Systems, GmbH

13.4 Fujitsu Limited

13.5 3M Cogent, Inc.

13.6 IDTECK,

13.7 NEC Corporation

13.8 Siemens AG

13.9 RCG Holdings, Ltd.

13.10 Suprema, Inc.

13.11 Lumidigm, Inc.

13.12 IrisGuard, Inc.

13.13 Daon, Inc.

13.14 DigitalPersona, Inc.

13.15 Morpho SA (Safran)

13.16 Thales Group

13.17 Fingerprint Cards AG

13.18 Cross Match Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a8ww2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900