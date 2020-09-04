Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biometric Systems Market by Technology, Functionality, Component, Authentication, End Users, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biometric system market is expected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2025 growing at CAGR of 18%. Growth of the market is attributed to rising security concerns, increasing government initiatives to adopt biometrics, increasing use of biometrics in smartphones to access other important applications, increased convenience and secure identity management. The market is hampered due to data security concerns and high deployment costs. Technological developments such as cloud-based service and Artificial Intelligence will create growth opportunities in the market.
Segments Covered
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, and new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market
Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Analysis
6. Biometric System Market, By Technology
7. Biometric System Market, By Functionality
8. Biometric System Market, By Component
9. Biometric System Market, By Authentication
10. Biometric System Market, By End Users
11. Biometric System Market, By Geography
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.3.4 Investment & Funding
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Accu-Time Systems, Inc.
13.2 BIO-Key International, Inc.
13.3 Cognitec Systems, GmbH
13.4 Fujitsu Limited
13.5 3M Cogent, Inc.
13.6 IDTECK,
13.7 NEC Corporation
13.8 Siemens AG
13.9 RCG Holdings, Ltd.
13.10 Suprema, Inc.
13.11 Lumidigm, Inc.
13.12 IrisGuard, Inc.
13.13 Daon, Inc.
13.14 DigitalPersona, Inc.
13.15 Morpho SA (Safran)
13.16 Thales Group
13.17 Fingerprint Cards AG
13.18 Cross Match Technologies
