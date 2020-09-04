New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961503/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.8% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 227-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Availability of Diverse Communication Channels & Collaboration

Solutions Heightens the Need for Unification

Recent Market Activity

Complexities of In-House Deployment & Management of UCC Throws

Spotlight on Cloud Based Services

Why In-House Implementation of UCC is a Complex Task

Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration as a Service -

The ’Buzzword’ for Affordable, Scalable & Easy-to-Deploy UCC

Strategy

Cloud Based UCCaaS - Market Dynamics

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to UCaaS Demand

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth

Cloud Ready Asian Countries to Drive the Next Wave of

Disruptive Cloud Service Offerings in UCC

Global Competitor Market Shares

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



8x8, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Avaya, Inc. (USA)

BT Group plc (UK)

Centile Telecom Applications (France)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

DXC Technology Co. (USA)

Fuze (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

NTT Communications (Japan)

Orange Business Services (France)

RingCentral, Inc. (USA)

Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)

Vonage (USA)

West Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Enterprise Cloud Spending Augurs Well for the Cloud

Based UCaaS Market

Cloud Based UCCaaS Comes as a Shot in the Arm for Enterprise

Green IT Initiatives

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Strategies and

Huge Complexities in Integrating UCC to Mobile Platforms Drive

Cloud Based UCCaaS Adoption

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

High Speed Internet Infrastructure Supports Cloud Based UCCaaS

Deployment

Public Cloud - The Most Popular Choice of Cloud Model for

UCCaaS Delivery

Hybrid Clouds to be Fastest Growing Deployment Model for UCCaaS

Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Based UCC

Tracing UCCaaS Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries

Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare Industry

Retail Industry

Key Issues & Challenges

Security Concerns

Lack of Interoperability Among Vendor Solutions

Lack of Adequate Awareness About Cloud Based UCCaaS

Difficultly in Migrating Traditional Communication Strategy

with Cloud Based UCCaaS



