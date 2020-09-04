New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961503/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. Public Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.8% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Private Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR
The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 227-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Availability of Diverse Communication Channels & Collaboration
Solutions Heightens the Need for Unification
Recent Market Activity
Complexities of In-House Deployment & Management of UCC Throws
Spotlight on Cloud Based Services
Why In-House Implementation of UCC is a Complex Task
Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration as a Service -
The ’Buzzword’ for Affordable, Scalable & Easy-to-Deploy UCC
Strategy
Cloud Based UCCaaS - Market Dynamics
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to UCaaS Demand
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Emerging Markets: Hotspots for Growth
Cloud Ready Asian Countries to Drive the Next Wave of
Disruptive Cloud Service Offerings in UCC
Global Competitor Market Shares
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8x8, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Avaya, Inc. (USA)
BT Group plc (UK)
Centile Telecom Applications (France)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
DXC Technology Co. (USA)
Fuze (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
NTT Communications (Japan)
Orange Business Services (France)
RingCentral, Inc. (USA)
Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)
Vonage (USA)
West Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Enterprise Cloud Spending Augurs Well for the Cloud
Based UCaaS Market
Cloud Based UCCaaS Comes as a Shot in the Arm for Enterprise
Green IT Initiatives
Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Strategies and
Huge Complexities in Integrating UCC to Mobile Platforms Drive
Cloud Based UCCaaS Adoption
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
High Speed Internet Infrastructure Supports Cloud Based UCCaaS
Deployment
Public Cloud - The Most Popular Choice of Cloud Model for
UCCaaS Delivery
Hybrid Clouds to be Fastest Growing Deployment Model for UCCaaS
Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Based UCC
Tracing UCCaaS Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries
Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare Industry
Retail Industry
Key Issues & Challenges
Security Concerns
Lack of Interoperability Among Vendor Solutions
Lack of Adequate Awareness About Cloud Based UCCaaS
Difficultly in Migrating Traditional Communication Strategy
with Cloud Based UCCaaS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Public Cloud (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Private Cloud (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hospitality (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: Hospitality (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Legal (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Legal (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Education (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Real Estate (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Real Estate (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in
US$ Million in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 26: United States Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: United States Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 28: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 30: Canadian Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS
2027
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 36: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 38: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and
2027
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Unified Communications as a
Service (UCaaS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Chinese Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 42: European Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 44: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Deployment for 2020 and
2027
Table 45: European Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 46: European Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 47: French Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 48: French Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 51: German Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 52: German Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 55: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 56: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and
2027
Table 57: Italian Demand for Unified Communications as a
Service (UCaaS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Italian Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 59: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Unified
Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 60: United Kingdom Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:
2020 VS 2027
Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 64: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for
2020 and 2027
Table 65: Rest of Europe Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby End-Use
for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 71: Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 72: Rest of World Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Rest of World Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of World Unified Communications as a Service
(UCaaS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 117
