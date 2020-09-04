EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 AT 1:30 PM (EET/EEST)



A total of 83,000 Evli Bank Plc's new B shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2016. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2016, the entire subscription price of EUR 580,336.00 will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

As a result of subscriptions, the number of the company's B shares increases to 9,093,769. After the trade registration, the total amount of shares is 24,109,420.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on September 4, 2020, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The B shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as from September 7, 2020.

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.9 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 71.8 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.3 percent (June 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.





