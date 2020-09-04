Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorine Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's demand for Chlorine has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.



Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. CHLORINE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Chlorine Industry Structure

Chlorine Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Chlorine Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China's Chlorine Price

IV. CHLORINE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Chlorine Production and Demand

Chlorine Output

Chlorine Demand

Chlorine Capacity

Chlorine Capacity Expansion

Chlorine Import and Export

V. CHLORINE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Chlorine Markets Outlook

PVC Market

PVC Market Outlook

HCl Market

HCl Markets Outlook

Methane Chloride Market

Methane Chloride Market Outlook

Epichlorohydrin Market

Epichlorohydrin Market Outlook

Chlorparaffin Market

Chlorparaffin Markets Outlook

Chloroacetic Acid Market

Chloroacetic Acid Market Outlook

Chlorosulfonic Acid Market

Chlorosulfonic Acid Market Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Chlorine Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise

VII. CHLORINE PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Chlorine Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users

