1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Human MSC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$94.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mouse MSC segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Rat MSC Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Rat MSC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
The Present and Future of MSC Therapies
Select MSC-based Therapeutics
Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research
Completed Phase III Studies with MSCs
MSCs are Being Explored for Several New Treatment Possibilities
Widespread Commercialization of ’Off-the-Shelf’ MSCs to Become
a Reality
Software Companies Endeavour to Cash in on the Boom
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cell Applications, Inc. (USA)
Celprogen, Inc. (USA)
Cyagen US Inc. (USA)
Genlantis, Inc. (USA)
Lonza Group (Switzerland)
Mesoblast Limited (Australia)
MilliporeSigma (USA)
Neuromics (USA)
Orthofix International N.V. (Italy)
PromoCell GmbH (Germany)
R&D Systems, Inc. (USA)
ScienCell Research Laboratories (USA)
Stemcell Technologies Inc. (Canada)
Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Vitro Biopharma (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell
Therapies
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for
Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Key Disease Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Growing Volume of Orthopedic Procedures: An Opportunity for the
MSC Market
Adult Stem Cell Therapies on Growth Trajectory, as
Controversies Continue to Haunt Embryonic Stem Cell Research
Adult Stem Cells and Embryonic Stem Cells - A Comparison
MSCs Versus Embryonic or Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
MSC Therapies - Immune to Ethical Issues Applicable to
Embryonic Stem Cells
MSCs - A Potential Vehicle for ’Targeted Drug Delivery’
Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead
Loopholes Associated with In Vivo Properties Constrain
Therapeutic Advancements
Major Challenges Confronting Mesenchymal Stem Cell Market
Allogeneic MSCs - Offering Promise in Immunosuppressive and
Tissue Repair Therapy
Administration Route Determines the Effectiveness of MSCs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Human MSC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Human MSC (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Human MSC (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mouse MSC (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mouse MSC (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mouse MSC (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Rat MSC (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Rat MSC (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Rat MSC (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Research Institutes (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Research Institutes (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Research Institutes (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Hospitals (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Hospitals (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 30: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells
(MSC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 86: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
