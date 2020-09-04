New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961465/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Human MSC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$94.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mouse MSC segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Rat MSC Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Rat MSC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cell Applications Inc.

Celprogen Inc.

Cyagen US Inc.

Genlantis Inc.

Lonza Group

Mesoblast Limited

MilliporeSigma

Neuromics

Orthofix International N.V.

PromoCell GmbH

R&D Systems Inc.

ScienCell Research Laboratories

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

The Present and Future of MSC Therapies

Select MSC-based Therapeutics

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research

Completed Phase III Studies with MSCs

MSCs are Being Explored for Several New Treatment Possibilities

Widespread Commercialization of ’Off-the-Shelf’ MSCs to Become

a Reality

Software Companies Endeavour to Cash in on the Boom

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for MSCs

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell

Therapies

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand for

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Key Disease Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Growing Volume of Orthopedic Procedures: An Opportunity for the

MSC Market

Adult Stem Cell Therapies on Growth Trajectory, as

Controversies Continue to Haunt Embryonic Stem Cell Research

Adult Stem Cells and Embryonic Stem Cells - A Comparison

MSCs Versus Embryonic or Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

MSC Therapies - Immune to Ethical Issues Applicable to

Embryonic Stem Cells

MSCs - A Potential Vehicle for ’Targeted Drug Delivery’

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead

Loopholes Associated with In Vivo Properties Constrain

Therapeutic Advancements

Major Challenges Confronting Mesenchymal Stem Cell Market

Allogeneic MSCs - Offering Promise in Immunosuppressive and

Tissue Repair Therapy

Administration Route Determines the Effectiveness of MSCs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Human MSC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Human MSC (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Human MSC (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mouse MSC (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mouse MSC (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mouse MSC (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Rat MSC (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rat MSC (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Rat MSC (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Research Institutes (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Research Institutes (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Research Institutes (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Hospitals (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Hospitals (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hospitals (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 30: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 34: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Mesenchymal Stem Cells

(MSC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 86: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 97: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

