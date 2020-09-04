



4 SEPTEMBER 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 paid on 4 September 2020, the following PDMR acquired 624 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price

per share (£) Total current

shareholding John Maclaren Ogilvie Waddell 4 September 2020 624 £0.792 25,331

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated





a) Name John Maclaren Ogilvie Waddell

2 Reason for the notification





a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Northern 3 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800MWOA6W221PI432

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each



















GB0031152027 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares under the Company's dividend investment scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £0.792

Volume(s) 624 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregate price £0.792











Aggregate volume 624







Aggregate total £494.21 e) Date of the transaction 4 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON



