4 SEPTEMBER 2020
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)
Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 paid on 4 September 2020, the following PDMR acquired 624 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
|Purchase price
per share (£)
|Total current
shareholding
|John Maclaren Ogilvie Waddell
|4 September 2020
|624
|£0.792
|25,331
The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Maclaren Ogilvie Waddell
2 Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern 3 VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800MWOA6W221PI432
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0031152027
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares under the Company's dividend investment scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) £0.792
Volume(s) 624
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Aggregate price £0.792
Aggregate volume 624
Aggregate total £494.21
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 September 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Northern 3 VCT PLC
Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM