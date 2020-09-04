New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Security Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Theft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37.2% CAGR and reach US$29.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Data Encryption segment is readjusted to a revised 35.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 43.5% CAGR
The Smartphone Security Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 32.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.2% CAGR.
Anti-Virus Segment to Record 33% CAGR
In the global Anti-Virus segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 32.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 33.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 225-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smartphone Security Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smartphone Security Software Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Anti-Theft (Feature) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Anti-Theft (Feature) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Data Encryption (Feature) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Data Encryption (Feature) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Anti-Virus (Feature) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Anti-Virus (Feature) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Other Features (Feature) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Other Features (Feature) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Personal Users (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Personal Users (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Business Users (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Business Users (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smartphone Security Software Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: United States Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Smartphone Security Software Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Smartphone Security Software Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2020 and
2027
Table 21: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 22: Canadian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Smartphone Security Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market by
Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Smartphone Security Software in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Chinese Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smartphone Security Software Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Smartphone Security Software Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Smartphone Security Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Smartphone Security Software Market in France by
Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 40: French Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Smartphone Security Software Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Smartphone Security Software Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market by
Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Demand for Smartphone Security Software in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Italian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Smartphone Security
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 52: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Smartphone Security Software Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2020 and
2027
Table 55: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Spanish Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Russian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Russian Smartphone Security Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Smartphone Security Software Market in Asia-Pacific
by Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Smartphone Security Software Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Australian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Smartphone Security Software Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: Smartphone Security Software Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2020 and
2027
Table 77: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 78: Indian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Smartphone Security Software Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Smartphone Security Software Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smartphone Security
Software: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smartphone Security Software
Market Share Analysis by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 88: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period
2020-2027
Table 90: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market by
Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 91: Latin American Demand for Smartphone Security
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Latin American Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020-2027
Table 94: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 96: Argentinean Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 97: Smartphone Security Software Market in Brazil by
Feature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Smartphone Security Software Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 100: Brazilian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
MEXICO
Table 101: Smartphone Security Software Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Mexican Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Smartphone Security Software Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature:
2020 to 2027
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software
Market Share Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Smartphone Security Software
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 108: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 111: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: Smartphone Security Software Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feature for 2020
and 2027
Table 113: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 114: The Middle East Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Market for Smartphone Security Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Iranian Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smartphone Security Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 118: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feature: 2020-2027
Table 120: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: Israeli Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feature for the Period
2020-2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market by
Feature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Smartphone Security
Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Smartphone Security Software Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Smartphone Security Software Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 129: Smartphone Security Software Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Smartphone Security Software Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Feature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Smartphone Security Software
Market Share Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Smartphone Security Software Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 135: African Smartphone Security Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feature: 2020 to
2027
Table 136: African Smartphone Security Software Market Share
Breakdown by Feature: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: African Smartphone Security Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 138: Smartphone Security Software Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818070/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: