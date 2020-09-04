A school's principal, must take care of a 14-year-old student injured in a lake, while her parents arrive. During the wait, the most important story of their lives will be unleashed as a life-changing experience for everyone.

A school's principal, must take care of a 14-year-old student injured in a lake, while her parents arrive. During the wait, the most important story of their lives will be unleashed as a life-changing experience for everyone.

A crime at a Franciscan Fathers’ school had been predicted by a student’s drawing. Both events are connected to the discovery of the identity of the student, who born during the Argentina military dictatorship

A crime at a Franciscan Fathers’ school had been predicted by a student’s drawing. Both events are connected to the discovery of the identity of the student, who born during the Argentina military dictatorship

West Palm Beach, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – September 4, 2020 – Ultra Cine, the HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and original films from Spain and Latin America in their original Spanish-language format, premieres two Argentinean life-changing stories this season, which have involved as a context Hispanic leaders from the educational system: El Día Fuera Del Tiempo and Arpón.

El Día Fuera Del Tiempo

Director: Cristina Fasulino.

Cast : Gonzalo Urtizberea, María Marull, Paula Marull, and Mario Bedoya.

Synopsis : A crime at a Franciscan Fathers’ school had been predicted by a student’s drawing. Both events are connected to the discovery of the identity of the student, who born during the Argentina military dictatorship.

Arpón

Director: Tom Espinoza.

Cast : Germán de silva, Ana Celentano, Nina Suarez, and Laura López Moyano.

Synopsis : A school's principal, must take care of a 14-year-old student injured in a lake, while her parents arrive. During the wait, the most important story of their lives will be unleashed as a life-changing experience for everyone.

Ultra Cine is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and Verizon FiOS.

For more information about Ultra Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Olympusat/networks.com and blog Ultra Cine

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

jesus@olympusat.com

###

Attachments

Jesús Piñango Olympusat 5612495228 jesus@olympusat.com