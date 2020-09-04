REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (“Graybug”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced the appointment of Robert S. Breuil as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Mr. Breuil succeeds Daniel Geffken, founder and managing director of Danforth Advisors, who led the function as ad-interim CFO.



“I am excited to welcome Robert Breuil to the Graybug team. His extensive leadership experience working in several small-cap biopharmaceutical companies will add great value as we advance our clinical development programs in retinal diseases and glaucoma,” said Fred Guerard, Chief Executive Officer, Graybug Vision. “I also would like to thank Daniel Geffken for his significant contributions over the past months,” Fred concluded.

Robert has over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and drug delivery industries, serving exclusively as CFO since 2003. Prior to joining Graybug Vision, he was the CFO of Corium International., Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, for seven years, taking the company from private to public and then through the sale to a private equity buyer. Prior to that, he was the CFO of Codexis, Inc., a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemical production industries for three and a half years. In 2002, he became the CFO of Aerogen, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the field of aerosolized drug delivery, which was acquired by Nektar Therapeutics in 2005. Prior to Aerogen, Robert worked at ALZA Corporation, where he held numerous positions including Director of Corporate Planning, Analysis and Controller. In 2001, ALZA was acquired by Johnson & Johnson and Robert stayed on as Controller until joining Aerogen in 2002. Before his industry experience, he served for eight years as a naval officer and aviator. Robert holds a B.S.E.E. from the United States Naval Academy and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for up to six months and potentially longer, improving patient compliance, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib malate, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, with a six-month dosing regimen. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic prodrug, for primary open angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

