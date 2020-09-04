HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

4 September 2020

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (“HRC” or the “Company” or the “Group”), are pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held in Kuala Lumpur earlier today, 4 September 2020. Details of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM were published in the Notice of AGM on 13 August 2020, which is available on the Company's website at http://www.hrcplc.co.uk .

AGM resolved among others to receive and approve the Company’s Audited Financial Statements, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditor, for period ended 31 March 2020. Further all directors of the Company consisting of (a) Shailen Popatlal (b) Simon Retter and (c) Dr. Md Khussairiee Ahmad retired and stood for re-appointment at the AGM were all re-elected as directors of the Company. The AGM also resolved to re-appoint Crowe U.K LLP as auditors of the Company and authorised the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors

The AGM also resolved to allow the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security, into shares, where the directors of the Company were duly authorised for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of €500,000.

The resolution for the disapplication of pre-emption rights was agreed. This is to authorise the directors of the Company to allot new shares pursuant to the authority to be given by the previous resolution, or sell treasury shares, for cash in connection with a pre-emptive offer or otherwise up to a nominal value of €100,000.

In summary, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 4 September 2020, were duly passed without discussion.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

