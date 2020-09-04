Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pediatric Vaccines Market 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States pediatric vaccines market is projected to exceed US$ 15 Billion by 2027.
Growth in the United States pediatric vaccine market can be accredited to factors such as, increasing community acceptance, improved disease cognizance, growing government focus on vaccination programs, and increased government funding for vaccine development.
Report Scope
United States Pediatric Vaccines Market 2020-2027 provides an exclusive tool for assessing the market, highlighting prospects, supporting strategic and positive decision-making. This report identifies that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive situation, up-to-date information and statistics are crucial to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on the United States pediatric vaccines market. The report also provides a clear insight into current and future developments of the United States pediatric vaccines market. Furthermore, this report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the top pediatric vaccines by disease indication.
Based on disease indication, the top pediatric vaccines provide an in-depth analysis of the number of children being immunized, doses administered, market size, and analysis. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2027.
An all-inclusive examination has been done on the pricing, distribution, demand, and preventable diseases and their vaccines available in the market.
Additionally, this up-to-date report describes a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States pediatric vaccines market. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the market.
The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, companies' vaccines portfolio, and the latest developments.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Pediatric Vaccines Market Analysis, 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2027
3. United States Pediatric Vaccines Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)
4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Pediatric Vaccines Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Inhibitors
5. United States Pediatric Vaccines Market - By Disease Indication (2015-2027)
5.1 Polio
5.1.1 Doses Administered (Volume)
5.1.2 Number of Children Being Vaccinated (Volume)
5.1.3 Market Size and Forecast (Value)
5.2 Hepatitis B
5.3 Hepatitis A
5.4 Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis (DTaP)
5.5 Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB)
5.6 Pneumococcal
5.7 Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)
5.8 Varicella / Chicken Pox
5.9 Rotavirus
5.10 Influenza Pediatric
6. Preventable Diseases and their Vaccines Available in the Market
7. United States Pediatric Vaccines Pricing Trends and Analysis
8. Regulatory Framework of the United States Pediatric Vaccines Market
9. Key Companies Analysis
9.1 Sanofi Pasteur
9.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
9.3 Merck
9.4 Pfizer
9.5 Grifols
