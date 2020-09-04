New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zinc-Air Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818069/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027. Rechargeable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $433.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Zinc-Air Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$433.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$569.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • Duracell, Inc.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.
  • GP Batteries International Ltd.
  • Panasonic Energy Europe NV
  • Renata SA
  • Sony Electronics, Inc.
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • VARTA Microbattery GmbH




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818069/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Zinc-Air Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Zinc-Air Batteries Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Zinc-Air Batteries Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Rechargeable (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Rechargeable (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Rechargeable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Non-Rechargeable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Small Devices (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Small Devices (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Small Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Remote Signaling & Communication (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 14: Remote Signaling & Communication (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019

Table 15: Remote Signaling & Communication (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Safety Lamps (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Safety Lamps (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Safety Lamps (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Electric Cars (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Electric Cars (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 21: Electric Cars (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Zinc-Air Batteries Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 30: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 33: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 34: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 36: Canadian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Zinc-Air Batteries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: Japanese Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc-Air
Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Japanese Zinc-Air Batteries Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 42: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 45: Chinese Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Zinc-Air Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 51: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 53: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 56: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: European Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 59: French Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: French Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Zinc-Air Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 62: French Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 65: German Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: German Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 69: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Italian Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Italian Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Zinc-Air Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 78: United Kingdom Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: United Kingdom Zinc-Air Batteries Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 84: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 87: Spanish Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 90: Russian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Russian Zinc-Air Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 93: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 95: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 98: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Zinc-Air Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Australian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 111: Australian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 115: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 117: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 118: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 120: Indian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: South Korean Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 123: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 126: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Zinc-Air Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Zinc-Air Batteries Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 132: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 134: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 143: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 146: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 148: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 149: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Zinc-Air Batteries Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 154: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Mexican Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 156: Mexican Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 159: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Zinc-Air Batteries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Zinc-Air Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Zinc-Air Batteries Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 165: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 167: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 168: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 171: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 172: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 173: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 174: The Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Zinc-Air Batteries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 176: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Iranian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Zinc-Air
Batteries in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Iranian Zinc-Air Batteries Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 180: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 182: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 185: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Zinc-Air Batteries Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Zinc-Air Batteries in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Zinc-Air Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Zinc-Air Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 198: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Zinc-Air Batteries Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 204: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 205: African Zinc-Air Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Zinc-Air Batteries Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 207: African Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: African Zinc-Air Batteries Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Zinc-Air Batteries Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 210: Zinc-Air Batteries Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818069/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001