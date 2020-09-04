Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Radiation Shielding Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical radiation shielding market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% to reach US$1,750.875 million by 2025, from US$1,305.038 million in 2019.



While the radiation doses utilized in image-guided procedures are generally considered low, there have been instances where significant effects of chronic low-dose radiation exposure to the procedural staff have occurred. Moreover, the increment in brain cancer, higher incidence of skin, thyroid, breast cancers and melanomas, higher incidence of stroke and atherosclerotic disease, increased risk of developing cataracts, decreased memory and verbal fluency, and a higher frequency of chromosomal abnormalities in those who performed fluoroscopically-guided interventional procedures have been observed.



Further, since the advent of COVID-19, the need for medical radiation shielding has significantly risen. The reason for the spike in the radiographers’ workload has to do with the nature of the coronavirus, which often causes pneumonia. When the sides of the lungs appear white on chest X-rays, the case often involves either pneumonia or a coronavirus infection. This means that radiography is needed to more accurately diagnose those who are infected with the virus but show no symptoms, or to observe progress in coronavirus patients suffering from pneumonia.



Moreover, a host of other medical procedures make use of radiation that required shielding. Thus, the medical radiations shielding market has been witnessing an increasing rate of investment innovation and development of products. For example, Israeli company Radiaction, which has developed a system that protects doctors performing catheterization and other surgical procedures under conditions of prolonged exposure to radiation, has raised $18 million during the financing round led by US private equity fund InnovaHealth Partners.



At present, medical teams in catheterization and other surgical rooms are very exposed to radiation. They have to wear lead gowns to protect some of their organs, but heavy lead gowns cause severe back pain, a condition common among doctors in these branches of medical practice. Most of them develop cataracts because of the radiation reaching their eyes and the frequency of brain tumors among them is higher than in the general population because their heads are not protected. Radiaction has developed a device that shields the radiation source, instead of the doctor. Radiaction's device also calibrates itself. At any angle at which the radiation source remains in one place, shielding walls emerge robotically, surround the radiation source, and form a partition between the radiation and the doctor.



In May 2019, India, Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (CSIR-AMPRI) has developed lead-free radiation shielding tiles, that prevent radiation from leaks without the use of lead tiles. Out of the product number of tiles, certain numbers of tiles have been of which 2,600 tiles have been installed at Saideep Hospital, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra in three X-Ray rooms, CT Scan Room and Cathlab. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board of Government of India has approved shielding effectiveness of CSIR-AMPRI tiles. Furthermore, there is a permissible limit put in place by various governments across different nations. However, prolonged exposure takes a toll on the health of medical professionals and radiation experts.



Moreover, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Cancer-causing infections, such as hepatitis and human papillomavirus (HPV), are responsible for up to 25% of cancer cases in low- and middle-income countries [Source: World Health Organisation].



The aforementioned is an example of the growing number of deaths caused by malignant neoplasms in Singapore, to suggest a national perspective. Thus, the number of diagnostic imaging centers has increased significantly during the past few years due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. This is partly thrusting the demand for medical radiation shielding. The materials that form the basis of setting up diagnostic chambers are expected to be in high demand during the forecast period.



Thus, the need for innovation has also led companies like Radium Incorporated to bring about innovation Branded as ClearView Radiation Shielding™ that is claimed to 50$ lighter in weight than lead (Pb) for an equivalent attenuation from high energy gammas and shields significantly better than lead glass. It has also received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office with U.S. Patent No. 10,262,763, in May 2019. Thus it is can be clearly outlined that the need for medical radiation shielding materials will reach a zenith and the result of the same will lead to exponential medical radiation shielding growth.



