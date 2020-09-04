Dublin, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline products, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market valuations and forecast, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.



The research is classified into seven sections - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.



Research Scope

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the US

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs in the US

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market valuations: Find out the market size for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research

Support monitoring and reporting national Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market analysis and sales trends

Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market

Track competitive developments in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market and present key issues and learnings

Synthesize insights for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market and products to drive business performance

Answer key business questions about the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market

Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer products

Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatments

2) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

3) US Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

4) Marketed Drugs for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in US

5) US Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size and Forecast

6) US Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Products Sales and Forecast

7) US Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Competitive Landscape

8) Methodology



List of Tables

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019

2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019

3. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019

4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025

5. Marketed Drugs for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, US, 2018

6. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025

7. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Product Sales ($), US, 2016-2025



List of Figures

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025

2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025

3. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Products Market Share (%), US, 2018



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ramopc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900