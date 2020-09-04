New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Authentication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.1% CAGR and reach US$66 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 30.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.3% CAGR
The Mobile Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.7% and 26% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.4% CAGR.
Mobile Data Protection Segment to Record 27.9% CAGR
In the global Mobile Data Protection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 28.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 273-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Authentication (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Authentication (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Individual Users (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Individual Users (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Mobile Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Canadian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Canadian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Chinese Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Mobile Security Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Mobile Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 42: European Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Mobile Security Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 46: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: German Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Italian Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Italian Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Italian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: United Kingdom Mobile Security Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 59: Spanish Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Mobile Security Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Spanish Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Spanish Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 63: Russian Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Russian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Russian Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 68: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 70: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Mobile Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 77: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Australian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 81: Indian Mobile Security Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 82: Mobile Security Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027
Table 83: Indian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Indian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 88: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Security:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 93: Latin American Mobile Security Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 94: Latin American Mobile Security Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 95: Latin American Mobile Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 96: Latin American Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 97: Latin American Demand for Mobile Security in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Latin American Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 99: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 100: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Argentinean Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 102: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 103: Mobile Security Market in Brazil by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 106: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
MEXICO
Table 107: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 108: Mexican Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 114: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 116: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 117: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 118: Mobile Security Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and
2027
Table 119: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 120: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 121: Iranian Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Iranian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 123: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 124: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 125: Israeli Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 126: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Israeli Mobile Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 128: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 129: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mobile Security in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 133: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 135: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 136: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 137: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 138: Rest of Middle East Mobile Security Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 141: African Mobile Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 142: African Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 143: African Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 144: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 99
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: