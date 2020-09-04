New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818066/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Authentication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.1% CAGR and reach US$66 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 30.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.3% CAGR



The Mobile Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.7% and 26% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.4% CAGR.



Mobile Data Protection Segment to Record 27.9% CAGR



In the global Mobile Data Protection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$37.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 28.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 273-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apple, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Microsoft Corporation

MobileIron, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Vmware, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Security Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Authentication (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Authentication (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Mobile Application Management (Solution) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mobile Data Protection (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Individual Users (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Individual Users (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Financial Institutions (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence (End-Use) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Mobile Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Canadian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Canadian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Chinese Mobile Security Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 35: Chinese Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Chinese Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Security Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Mobile Security Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 38: European Mobile Security Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 40: European Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: European Mobile Security Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Mobile Security Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 46: French Mobile Security Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: German Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Mobile Security Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italian Mobile Security Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Italian Mobile Security Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Italian Demand for Mobile Security in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Italian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: United Kingdom Mobile Security Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 59: Spanish Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Mobile Security Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027



Table 61: Spanish Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Spanish Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 63: Russian Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Russian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Russian Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 67: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 68: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 70: Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Mobile Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 76: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 77: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 78: Australian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Mobile Security Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 81: Indian Mobile Security Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: Mobile Security Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027



Table 83: Indian Mobile Security Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 84: Indian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 85: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Mobile Security Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Security:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Mobile Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 93: Latin American Mobile Security Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 94: Latin American Mobile Security Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 95: Latin American Mobile Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: Latin American Mobile Security Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 97: Latin American Demand for Mobile Security in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Latin American Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 99: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 100: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: Argentinean Mobile Security Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 102: Argentinean Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 103: Mobile Security Market in Brazil by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Mobile Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 106: Brazilian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



MEXICO

Table 107: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 108: Mexican Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Mobile Security Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 111: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to

2027



Table 112: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: Rest of Latin America Mobile Security Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 114: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 116: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 117: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 118: Mobile Security Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and

2027



Table 119: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 120: The Middle East Mobile Security Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 121: Iranian Market for Mobile Security: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Iranian Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Security in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 124: Mobile Security Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 125: Israeli Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 126: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Israeli Mobile Security Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 128: Israeli Mobile Security Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 129: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 131: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mobile Security in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 132: Saudi Arabian Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 133: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 135: Mobile Security Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 136: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 137: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 138: Rest of Middle East Mobile Security Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Mobile Security Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Mobile Security Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 141: African Mobile Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to 2027



Table 142: African Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 143: African Mobile Security Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 144: Mobile Security Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 99

