|Series
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|09/09/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,522
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|133.880
|/
|0.250
|Total Number of Bids Received
|48
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,385
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|19
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|19
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|133.880
|/
|0.250
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|135.500
|/
|0.140
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|133.880
|/
|0.250
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|134.515
|/
|0.206
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|135.500
|/
|0.140
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|129.582
|/
|0.550
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|133.539
|/
|0.273
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.14
