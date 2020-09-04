Series RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 09/09/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,522
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 133.880/0.250
Total Number of Bids Received 48
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,385
Total Number of Successful Bids 19
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 19
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 133.880/0.250
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 135.500/0.140
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 133.880/0.250
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 134.515/0.206
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 135.500/0.140
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 129.582/0.550
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 133.539/0.273
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.14