New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961363/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 93-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961363/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy

Recent Market Activity

The HRT Controversy - An Insight

Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of

HRT

Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society

IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT

The Regional Divide

Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver

New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs

Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of

Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions

Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market

The Premarin Saga

Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan?s HRT Portfolio

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Allergan Plc (Ireland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Novartis AG(Switzerland)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Orion Pharma AB (Finland)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for

New Medicines

Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective

Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities

Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?

Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest

Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check

EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating

Menopausal Symptoms

The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs

Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to

Synthetic HRT?

Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues

with Bioidentical HRT

Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag

Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?

What Makes Estriol Work?

Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety

Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US

Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects

Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?

Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hormone Replacement Therapy

(HRT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Hormone Replacement Therapy

(HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Hormone Replacement Therapy

(HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Hormone Replacement Therapy

(HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



CHINA

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: China Historic Review for Hormone Replacement Therapy

(HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: France Historic Review for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Hormone Replacement Therapy

(HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Hormone Replacement Therapy

(HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hormone

Replacement Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Hormone Replacement

Therapy (HRT) by Segment - Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961363/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001